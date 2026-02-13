O'Romeo: Shahid Kapoor, Triptii Dimri's film is inspired by which book?

New Delhi:

Vishal Bhardwaj’s directorial O'Romeo is among the most anticipated releases of 2026. Starring Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimrii, the film hit the theatres on February 13, 2026, during Valentine's week.

In the film, Shahid Kapoor plays the role of Hussain Ustara, a character that has already caught attention. Did you know the film is inspired by a book? Read on to find out more.

O'Romeo is based on this book

At the trailer launch event for his upcoming film O'Romeo, Vishal Bhardwaj said the film is based on Mafia Queens of Mumbai published in 2011.

As quoted by news agency PTI, Vishal Bhardwaj said, "This film is from the book, Mafia Queens of Mumbai, by Hussain Zaidi, and I've taken the rights of this story. I didn’t think (of the permission). The germ of the idea and the characters are the same, but we’ve added a lot of fictional elements, which permission Hussain Zaidi sahab has taken or should’ve taken. I don’t think it was needed for me to take permission because it is based on a book."

For the unversed, the book is about Hussain Ustara and is written by S Hussain Zaidi and Jane Borges.

O'Romeo: Cast and production details

The action thriller film, O'Romeo boasts an ensemble star cast which includes Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri in the lead roles, along with Farida Jalal, Vikrant Massey (Special Appearance), Nana Patekar, Tamannaah Bhatia, Disha Patani, Aruna Irani, Hussain Dalal and Rahul Deshpande in supporting roles.

For the unversed, O'Romeo is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banners of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. The music for the film is composed by Vishal Bhardwaj, with lyrics written by Gulzar.

