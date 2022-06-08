Ahead of Nushrratt Bharuccha's Janhit Mein Jaari, a look at 6 entertaining performances by the actress

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NUSHRRATT BHARUCCHA Nushrratt Bharuccha

Nushrratt Bharuccha has been impressing with her film choices lately. Be it Neha from Pyaar ka Punchnama or Sweety in Sonu ki Titu ki Sweety, it's safe to say that the actress has managed to impress the audience in these films. With her upcoming release Janhit Mein Jaari, which releases June 10, she portrays the interesting character of Manokamna, who becomes a condom saleswoman from Chanderi. Ahead of the film's release, here are 6 films of the actress that entertained the audience:

Pyaar Ka Punchnama

It is the film that has brought the actress into the limelight with her character of Neha, a sweet and caring girlfriend who sets the rage amongst the youngsters about their modern-day relationships.

Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2

Taking up her character of a sweet and caring girlfriend to the next level, the actress came back as 'Chiku'. With her comic timing, Nushrratt managed to tickle some funny bones.

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety

While playing the role of a girlfriend, the actress this time came back as a destroyer who is trying the best of her potential to break the bond of friendship. The actress as 'Sweety' very elegantly portrayed all the emotions required while bringing outstanding humour to the screen.

Chhalaang

Bringing up a significant role of a computer teacher (Neelima) in the film, the actress very well established her character by owning up to her strong position against the strong male lead.

Ajeeb Daastaans

While registering her presence in her first anthology, the actress was seen in the character of a housemaid which is way different from the other roles she has done before. She bagged a nomination for Asian Content Festival at the Busan International Film festival, 2021.

Chhorii

And then comes her first lead film. In Chhorii, the actress donned a character of a pregnant woman of Sakshi. Headlining a film all by herself, the actress left a mark on the audience.