Ek Toh Kum Zindagani Song Out: Nora Fatehi sizzles in recreated version of 'Pyar Do Pyar Lo'

Image Source : YOUTUBE Screengrab from 'Ek To Kum Zindagani'song

After featuring in the superhit remix of ‘O Saki Saki’ for Batla House, actor Nora Fatehi will be seen setting the screen on fire in the remix of the iconic 'Ek Toh Kum Zindagani'. The song has been recreated for Sidharth Malhotra's upcoming Marjavaan, the film also stars actor Riteish Deshmukh and Tara Sutaria in key roles.

According to reports, Nora Fatehi hasn’t charged the makers for the song. Nora feels obliged to filmmaker Nikhil Advani and Bhushan Kumar of T-Series for giving her song Dilbar Dilbar in Satyamev Jayate which proved to be a turning point in her career. Speaking about it Nora said, “Both Bhushan Kumar and Nikkhil Advani sir gave me an opportunity of a lifetime with Dilbar and Saki Saki and I will always be grateful to them for their belief and trust in me and becoming the guiding force of my journey in Bollywood. Nikkhil sir works hard in the way he positions his movies and songs, whether it is the script or the visuals. It is always a delight to work with him and his team.”

Sung by Neha Kakkar, 'Ek Toh Kum Zindagani' has been recreated by composer-singer Tanishk Bagchi while the lyrics have been penned by A M Toraz and Tanishk himself.

Marjavaan which was earlier scheduled to release on November 8, has been rescheduled to November 15 as it was clashing with Ayushmann Khurrana's upcoming Bala. Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh gave detail about the release reschedule, he tweeted, "Bhushan Kumar shifts release date of #Marjaavaan... Reason: Dinesh Vijan's #Bala is scheduled for release on 8 Nov 2019... Since Bhushan and Dinesh have collaborated on several movies and share a great rapport, #Marjaavaan will now release one week later: 15 Nov 2019."

Bhushan Kumar shifts release date of #Marjaavaan... Reason: Dinesh Vijan's #Bala is scheduled for release on 8 Nov 2019... Since Bhushan and Dinesh have collaborated on several movies and share a great rapport, #Marjaavaan will now release one week later: 15 Nov 2019. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 10, 2019

Taran Adarsh also shared a new poster of the film.