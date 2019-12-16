Image Source : INSTAGRAM Nora Fatehi is all set for ultimate dance battle in Street Dancer 3D new poster

Nora Fatehi, who was last seen in John Abraham starrer Batla House is all set to mesmerize her fans with her dance moves in the upcoming film Street Dancer 3D. A new poster from the film featuring Nora Fatehi has been released today, and she is more than ready to kill with her dance moves. The film, directed by Remo D'Souza also stars Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhueva in lead roles.

Taking to Instagram, Nora Fatehi shared her look from the film and wrote, "It's time to put your best move forward! The battle is about to begin #StreetDancer3D trailer out on 18th Dec".

Talking about her character in the film, she earlier said, "The dance level in the film is something that I have never touched before. The film has dance styles that I have never attempted before. I will also be acting in the film and there are various emotional angles to the story that I am a part of as an actor. That is going to be exciting."

The makers have also announced that the official trailer is scheduled to debut on Wednesday, 18 December. Apart from a digital release, it will also reportedly be attached to Dabangg 3, and will be screened before the beginning of the film.

The character posters of Dhawan and Kapoor have also been released.

While Street Dancer 3D has been dubbed "India's biggest dance film", D'Souza had clarified that the movie is unrelated to his other directorial, the ABCD franchise. He said at the time, "This is completely different from the earlier franchise. This film focuses on street dancing. Although we are exploring different forms of dance, including jazz and contemporary, when these dance forms are incorporated on the street, they become completely different."