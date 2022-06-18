Nikamma Twitter Review & Reactions: Shilpa Shetty-Abhimanyu Dasani starrer fails to impress audience

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Nikamma Twitter Review & Reactions

Nikamma, starring Abhimanyu Dassani, Shirley Setia, and Shilpa Shetty, was released on June 18. It marks Shetty's return to the silver screen after 14 years. Helmed by Sabbir Khan, Nikamma is touted as a family entertainer. It is a remake of Nani's 2017 Telugu flick Middle Class Abhayi. Packed with elements of action, comedy, romance and drama in perfect proportions, Abhimanyu's family entertainer aims to establish the actor as the 'Ideal massy hero.' However, the film fails to impress the audience.

Calling it worst, a user wrote, "#Nikamma Worst film Ever... bhangaar mai bhi Nahi Bikegi...Faltu movie@TheShilpaShetty @Abhimannyu_D, Ban Karo Iss film ko." Another said, "#Nikamma is #MiddleClassAbbayi but worse! I haven’t seen such overacting in a long time! #AbhimanyuDassani really went into full MASS CRINGE mode after his debut. The film is truly painful." A third comment read, "#Nikamma 1st half: I wonder why they’ve remade #MiddleClassAbbayi : a #Nani commercial pot boiler that was average at best. It’s uncomfortable to see #AbhimanyuDassani ham his way through this role, only shining in the pre interval action scene. Cliches Galore till now."

In the film, Abhimanyu plays Adi a pampered child, who doesn’t have any goals in life. His easy life takes a turn when his brother gets married to a strict Avni (Shilpa Shetty). He is forced to accompany his Bhabhi Avni, who works at the regional transport office (RTO) to Dhaamli after her transfer. Well, Adi’s life takes a U-turn as she makes him do all the household work. Later, he falls in love with Natasha aka Nikki, played by Shirley Setia, who is Avni’s cousin. When she learns about their relationship, Avni separates them, fuelling his anger towards her.