Nikamma Trailer Out: Shilpa Shetty brings out her 'desi Gal Gadot' avatar; takes the internet by storm | VIDEO

Nikamma Trailer Out: Shilpa Shetty, who went on a break from social media finally returned with the poster of her upcoming film. She even announced that her film's trailer would be out on Tuesday. Well, fans who have been waiting with bated breath to watch Shilpa Shetty on the 70 MM can now rejoice. Now, with the Nikamma release only a few weeks away, the wait has been replaced by excitement for the superstar's big comeback on the big screen. To add to the excitement, the makers of the film, today, launched the trailer that has the internet buzzing. It shows the actress in a never-seen-before avatar in the skin of Avni.

The action romantic comedy will have Shilpa Shetty exploring various aspects of herself as an actor and the trailer has already piqued everyone's interest. Taking to her social media, Shilpa Shetty posted the trailer of Nikamma. She wrote, "Nikamma hona is an art? My foot! Ab dekho yeh AVNI kaise lagaati hai iski vaat! @abhimanyud @shirleysetia @sabbir24x7 @sabbirkhanfilms @sonypicsfilmsin @sonypicturesin @zeemusiccompany #NikammaTrailer Out Now! #Nikamma #Nikammagiri #gratitude #blessed."

Have a look at the same here:

Watch Nikamma trailer:

Nikamma, a Sabbir Khan directorial, will see Shilpa Shetty alongside Abhimanyu Dassani, Shirley Setia, Sunil Grover, Naren Kumar and Deepraj Rana. Produced by Sony Pictures and Shabbir Khan Films, Nikamma is set to release on 17th June 2022.

A few days back, Shilpa announced her break on social media through a cryptic note on Instagram. Sharing a pitch-black photo, she wrote in the caption, "So bored of the monotony, everything looking the same... going off social media till I find a new avatar."

Shilpa Shetty was last seen in Hungama 2, co-starring Paresh Rawal, Meezaan Jaaferi and Pranitha Subhash. She will also act up in Rohit Shetty's series Indian Police Force.