New trailer of Vidhu Vinod Chopra's Shikara shows the difficulties of Kashmiri Pandits

The second trailer of Vidhu Vinod Chopra's upcoming historical-drama Shikara has now been shared by the makers. The one minute twenty-eight seconds video shows the dark period which ruled on the Kashmiri Pandit exodus of 1990 from the Valley. The trailer shows images of burning houses, communal tension in the Kashmir valley and the voiceover of the protagonist announcing his heart's desire to make a return to his birthplace.

The official Twitter handle of Vidhu Vinod Chopra Films shared the second trailer with a caption that read, "Aye vaadi shehzaadi, bolo kaisi ho, Kuchh barson se toot gaya hun khandit hun Vaadi tera beta hun main Pandit hun."

"Shikara" is touted as the "story of resilience in the face of insurmountable odds. It's also the story of a love that remains unextinguished through 30 years of exile. A timeless love story in the worst of times".

The film is directed, edited and produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra while the screenplay has been penned by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Rahul Pandita, and Abhijat Joshi. The film features actors Aadil Khan and Sadia playing the lead roles.

A motion poster was previously shared with a caption, "What is it to know the agony of being a refugee in your own country? The year 1990 saw the biggest forced migration in independent India whereby more than 4,00,000 Kashmiri Pandits had to flee from the Kashmir Valley."

Witness the unravelling of a 30 year old love story...Take a look at the motion poster, now available on @hotstartweets #Shikarahttps://t.co/JIs727MdH1 — Vidhu Vinod Chopra Films (@VVCFilms) December 20, 2019

The film is co-produced by Fox Star Studios and is all set to hit the theatres on February 7, 2020. Watch the first trailer of Shikara here:

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page