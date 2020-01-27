Monday, January 27, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Bollywood News
  5. New trailer of Vidhu Vinod Chopra's Shikara shows the difficulties of Kashmiri Pandits

New trailer of Vidhu Vinod Chopra's Shikara shows the difficulties of Kashmiri Pandits

Vidhu Vinod Chopra's film Shikara is all set to hit the theatres on January 19. Seen the new trailer yet?

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: January 27, 2020 19:03 IST
New trailer of Vidhu Vinod Chopra's Shikara shows the difficulties of Kashmiri Pandits

New trailer of Vidhu Vinod Chopra's Shikara shows the difficulties of Kashmiri Pandits

The second trailer of Vidhu Vinod Chopra's upcoming historical-drama Shikara has now been shared by the makers. The one minute twenty-eight seconds video shows the dark period which ruled on the Kashmiri Pandit exodus of 1990 from the Valley. The trailer shows images of burning houses, communal tension in the Kashmir valley and the voiceover of the protagonist announcing his heart's desire to make a return to his birthplace.

The official Twitter handle of Vidhu Vinod Chopra Films shared the second trailer with a caption that read, "Aye vaadi shehzaadi, bolo kaisi ho, Kuchh barson se toot gaya hun khandit hun Vaadi tera beta hun main Pandit hun."

"Shikara" is touted as the "story of resilience in the face of insurmountable odds. It's also the story of a love that remains unextinguished through 30 years of exile. A timeless love story in the worst of times".

The film is directed, edited and produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra while the screenplay has been penned by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Rahul Pandita, and Abhijat Joshi. The film features actors Aadil Khan and Sadia playing the lead roles.

A motion poster was previously shared with a caption, "What is it to know the agony of being a refugee in your own country? The year 1990 saw the biggest forced migration in independent India whereby more than 4,00,000 Kashmiri Pandits had to flee from the Kashmir Valley."

The film is co-produced by Fox Star Studios and is all set to hit the theatres on February 7, 2020. Watch the first trailer of Shikara here:

 

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

 

 

Write a comment

chunav-manch-march-2020
Bigg boss 13

Top News

Latest News