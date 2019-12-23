Monday, December 23, 2019
     
 Live tv
Jharkhand Election Result 2019
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Bollywood News
  5. National Film Awards 2019 LIVE updates: Ayushmann Khurrana, Vicky Kushal to be honoured with best actor award
Live now

National Film Awards 2019 LIVE updates: Ayushmann Khurrana, Vicky Kushal to be honoured with best actor award

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan who will be awarded the Dadasaheb Phalke awards will not attend the National Film Awards ceremony in Delhi on December 23.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: December 23, 2019 8:56 IST
National Film Awards 2019: Celebrities attend the National Film Awards ceremony happening on Monday,

National Film Awards 2019: Celebrities attend the National Film Awards ceremony happening on Monday, December 23, in Delhi.

The prominent 66th National Film Awards which were previously announced will be presented to the winners by Vice President Venkaiah Naidu on December 23. The ceremony will take place at Vigyan Bhawan and will also see the presence of Union Minister for Information & Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar. Superstar Amitabh Bachchan who is to be awarded the Dadasaheb Phalke award will not be able to attend the event due to ill health. Ayushmann Khurrana and Vicky Kaushal will receive the Best Actor Award for their films AndhaDhun and Uri: The Surgical Strike respectively. Not only this, South actress Keerthy Suresh will be awarded the prestigious award for the best actress for her film Mahanati.

There are 31 film categories while the announcement of non-feature films announced in 23 categories. The winners of 66th National Film Awards were announced in August this year. 

 

Live updates : 66th National Film Awards 2019 LIVE

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Dec 23, 2019 8:54 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Best Films in the Non-Feature Films category

    Best Film on Family Values: Chalo Jeetey Hai

    Best Short Film: Kasab

    Social Justice: Why Me, Ekant

    Best Investigation Film: Amoli

    Best Sports Film: Swimming Through The Darkness

    Best Educational Film: Sarlabh Virala

    Best Film on Social Issue: Talate Kunji

    Best Environmental Film: The World's Most Famous Tiger

    Best Promotional Film: Rediscovering Jahannum

    Best Film on Science and Technology: GD Naidu The Edison of India

    Best Arts and Cultural Film: Munkar

    Best Debut Film of a Director: Feluda

    Best Non-Feature Film: Sunrise, The Secret Life of Frogs

     

  • Dec 23, 2019 8:53 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Best films in the Feature Film category

    Best Rajasthani Film: Turtle

    Best Panchanga Film: In The Land Of Poisonous Women

    Best Garo Film: Anna

    Best Marathi Film: Bhonga

    Best Tamil Film: Baram

    Best Hindi Film: Andhadhun

    Best Urdu Film: Hamid

    Best Bengali Film: Ek Je Chhilo Raja

    Best Malayalam Film: Sudani From Nigeria

    Best Telugu Film: Mahanati

    Best Kannada Film: Nathicharami

    Best Konkani Film: Amori

    Best Assamese Film: Bulbul Can Sing

    Best Punjabi Film: Harjeeta

    Best Gujarati Film: Reva

  • Dec 23, 2019 8:52 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Read the complete list of winners

    The National Film Awards Winners list is as follows:

    Best Actor Award: Ayushmann Khurrana for AndhaDhun and Vicky Kaushal for Uri: The Surgical Strike

    Best Actress Award: Keerthy Suresh for Mahanati.

    Best Direction: Aditya Dhar for Uri: The Surgical Strike

    Best Hindi Film: AndhaDhun

     

  • Dec 23, 2019 8:50 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Awards to be presented to the winners at 10 AM

    Vice President Venkaiah Naidu will felicitate the winners by honouring the winners at 10 am on Monday.

     

Bigg boss 13

Entertainment Photos

Entertainment Videos

Trending News

Top News

Latest News