National Film Awards 2019 LIVE updates: Ayushmann Khurrana, Vicky Kushal to be honoured with best actor award

National Film Awards 2019: Celebrities attend the National Film Awards ceremony happening on Monday, December 23, in Delhi.

The prominent 66th National Film Awards which were previously announced will be presented to the winners by Vice President Venkaiah Naidu on December 23. The ceremony will take place at Vigyan Bhawan and will also see the presence of Union Minister for Information & Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar. Superstar Amitabh Bachchan who is to be awarded the Dadasaheb Phalke award will not be able to attend the event due to ill health. Ayushmann Khurrana and Vicky Kaushal will receive the Best Actor Award for their films AndhaDhun and Uri: The Surgical Strike respectively. Not only this, South actress Keerthy Suresh will be awarded the prestigious award for the best actress for her film Mahanati.

There are 31 film categories while the announcement of non-feature films announced in 23 categories. The winners of 66th National Film Awards were announced in August this year.