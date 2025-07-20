Naseeruddin Shah Birthday Special: 6 controversial statements by the National Award-winning actor Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah is celebrating his 74th birthday today. The actor has won three National Awards so far.

New Delhi:

Naseeruddin Shah built a name for himself in Hindi cinema with his mature acting and brilliantly presented every character on screen. However Naseer, who learned the nuances of acting from the National School of Drama, always gave something new and wonderful to the audience through cinema. Apart from his brilliant acting, Naseer also got headlines for his outspokenness. Born in Barabanki, Uttar Pradesh, Naseer is celebrating his 74th birthday on 20 July. On this occasion, let's have a look at some of his attention-grabbing statements.

1. Comment on Amitabh Bachchan's films (2010)

Naseeruddin Shah said in an interview that Amitabh Bachchan has not done any great film, even 'Sholay' was just an entertaining film, not a classic. His comment angered Big B's fans and he was criticised a lot.

2. Called Rajesh Khanna 'average actor' (2016)

Naseer said in a statement that the 70s was the most average period of Bollywood and called Rajesh Khanna an average artist. This statement caused controversy and Rajesh Khanna's daughter, Twinkle Khanna, publicly criticised it. Later, Naseer also apologised.

3. 'Muslims have to live in fear': Naseeruddin Shah (2018)

After the Bulandshahr violence in the year 2018, Naseer had said, 'I am afraid that my children may become victims of a mob because of their Muslim names.' There was a lot of controversy over this statement and he was even called anti-national on social media.

4. Called Anupam Kher a 'Joker' (2020)

Naseer on fellow actor Anupam Kher, 'Anupam Kher is a joker and should not be taken seriously.' On this, Anupam Kher retorted sharply and said, 'Your whole life has been full of frustration.' This controversy remained in the discussion for many days.

5. Comments on 'Kerala Story' and 'Kashmir Files' (2023)

Naseeruddin Shah described these films as spreading anti-Muslim propaganda. He said that these films have been made to spread hatred. He was trolled for this statement and questions were raised on his intentions regarding the religious atmosphere of the country.

6. Commented on Virat Kohli

Naseeruddin Shah also commented on the country's favourite cricketer, Virat Kohli, calling him the world's best batsman, but a 'badly behaved' player.

Despite all these controversies, the only thing that always keeps cinema lovers tied to Naseeruddin is his acting. An acting that touched new dimensions in many films, acting that reached the emotions of the audience, or a villain whose character sent shivers down the spine. His serious acting still attracts fans.

Also Read: Happy Birthday Naseeruddin Shah: 7 Power-packed dialogues by Bollywood's most versatile actor