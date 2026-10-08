Nana Patekar was actually burning while shooting iconic fire scene from Parinda, spent two months in hospital

Veteran actor Nana Patekar died at the age of 75 on Thursday, October 8, after suffering a cardiac arrest at his home in Goa. According to doctors at Manipal Hospital, Nana had complained of feeling unwell and experiencing pain on the left side of his chest in the early hours of the morning. He was later found unresponsive and taken for medical treatment, but doctors could not revive him. A post-mortem has been ordered, with further details expected to establish the precise circumstances of his death.

Nana's death marks the end of a career spanning Hindi and Marathi cinema, theatre and some of Indian cinema's most memorable performances. From Parinda and Krantiveer to Agni Sakshi, Khamoshi: The Musical, Ab Tak Chhappan, Welcome and Natsamrat, he built a reputation for intense performances, an unmistakable voice and a screen presence that could dominate a scene.

Nana Patekar was actually burning while shooting fire scene from Parinda

One of the most frightening episodes of Nana's career happened while filming Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 1989 crime drama Parinda. In the film's climax, his character Anna is engulfed in flames. What audiences saw on screen, however, was not simply an actor performing fear.

Nana was actually on fire.

The actor himself recalled the incident during an appearance on India TV's Aap Ki Adalat, hosted by Rajat Sharma. Recounting the shoot, Nana said he was sitting on a swing when the fire spread. While the scene was being filmed, he realised that he was genuinely burning.

Nana recalled looking down and seeing his own skin fall onto his slipper. He said he was eventually taken to hospital and had to spend considerable time recovering from the injuries.

Vidhu Vinod Chopra recalls Nana Patekar's fire scene

The incident has also been recalled by Parinda director Vidhu Vinod Chopra, who spoke about the shoot in a video. Chopra explained that the fire used in the sequence was real because digital fire effects did not exist at the time.

According to Chopra, Nana initially refused to wear a fire suit, telling the director that it would compromise his performance. Chopra told him he would not shoot the scene unless he wore one.

Nana eventually wore the upper portion of the protective suit. When Chopra asked him to wear the lower portion as well, Nana reportedly told him that he could not wear it in front of the director.

Chopra assumed Nana would put it on privately and left.

But Nana did not wear the lower portion.

During the shoot, the fire caught Nana. He jumped into a safe area while the cameras continued rolling. Chopra described what Nana delivered in that moment as an "unbelievable" performance.

Nana was seriously injured in the accident and was hospitalised for nearly two months. He later recalled that he could not work for almost a year as he recovered.

The sequence became one of the most memorable moments of Parinda, with Nana winning the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actor for his performance in the film.

A career built on unforgettable characters

Nana's career was never built around the conventional Bollywood hero. He brought the same intensity to vastly different characters, whether as the menacing Anna in Parinda, the fiery protagonist of Krantiveer, the police officer in Ab Tak Chhappan or the comic Uday Shetty in Welcome.

His work in Marathi cinema and theatre was equally significant, with Natsamrat becoming one of the defining performances of his later career.

But Parinda remains one of the films most closely associated with Nana's stature as an actor. The performance showed the range of an actor who could make menace, vulnerability and rage coexist within the same character.

And the fire audiences remember from the film was not a visual effect. It was real, and Nana's own account of what happened on that swing makes the scene all the more haunting.

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