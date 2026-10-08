Nana Patekar had left Mumbai years ago, chose village life instead: 'Wahin accha lagta hai…'

Nana Patekar breathed his last on Thursday morning at the age of 75. The veteran Bollywood actor died after suffering a severe cardiac arrest, and doctors could not revive him despite administering CPR for 45 minutes. He was one of the most recognisable faces of Indian cinema, but away from the camera, the veteran actor chose a life far removed from the usual glamour of Mumbai. While the city remained an important part of his professional life, Patekar often spoke about his love for the quiet and simplicity of village life.

Nana Patekar had left Mumbai years ago, chose village life instead

In several interviews, Patekar had revealed that he did not consider himself a typical member of the film industry. Instead, he described himself as a "village man" who would come to the city for work and then return to his village.

When he appeared on Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC), he spoke about his simple lifestyle. He said, "I am not from the industry. I am from a village, and I work here, then I go back. Main gaonkheda ka hoon, aur wahin ka rahunga, wahin accha lagta hai."

Celebrities including Akshay Kumar, Rajinikanth, Anupam Kher, Sunny Deol, Suniel Shetty and others have expressed their grief over the demise of the veteran actor. The Maharashtra government also announced a state funeral for Nana Patekar, recognising his contribution to Marathi theatre and both Marathi and Hindi cinema.

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