Did you know Nana Patekar called this compliment from the legendary director his biggest award?

Welcome actor Nana Patekar is celebrating his 75th birthday on January 1, 2026. Here's a look at the time he called a compliment from a legendary director like Satyajit Ray his biggest award.

Bollywood is an industry filled with awards and accolades, but some moments of recognition stand out more than any trophy. For a veteran actor like Nana Patekar, one such moment came in the form of a compliment from a legendary filmmaker, which he called his biggest award.

In a conversation with Lehren, Nana Patekar spoke about his favourite director, saying that he had always wanted to work with Satyajit Ray but never got the chance. However, he later discovered that the legendary director himself had wanted to work with him. Nana Patekar considered this acknowledgment his biggest award.

During the conversation, the Welcome actor said, “I never had a favourite director. Once, I wanted to work with Satyajit Ray, but unfortunately, I couldn’t. When I came to know that in his personal diary he had written that he wanted to work with Nana Patekar, I felt that it was the biggest award I got."

Nana Patekar's known films and upcoming work front

Known for his versatile acting, Nana Patekar has featured in several critically acclaimed films in his acting career so far. Some of his most famous movies include Krantiveer, Welcome, Prahaar: The Final Attack, and more.

On the work front, the 75-year-old actor was last seen in the mystery thriller Housefull 5, alongside a star-studded cast including Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, and others. He will next be seen in Vishal Bhardwaj’s highly anticipated film O Romeo, slated for release on Valentine’s Day 2026. The film stars Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri in the lead roles.

