Image Source : TWITTER/TARAN ADARSH Mumbai Saga Box Office Collection Day 2: John Abraham-Emraan Hashmi gangster drama collects Rs 5.25 crore

John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi starrer Mumbai Saga is the first action film that is successfully running in theatres post-pandemic. Initially, the film was supposed to bow out in June last year, but after cinema halls were shut during the coronavirus pandemic-induced nationwide lockdown. The action-crime drama was released on March 19 in 2000 cinemas across the country. Helmed by Sanjay Gupta, the film is garnering a positive response at the box office.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared that the Sanjay Gupta film had garnered around Rs.2.83 crore earlier on its first day. The film's total collection now stands around Rs 5.22-5.25 crores as per the latest numbers. Such gangster and crime films have found maximum takers in Mumbai circuit and other circuits which have centres of Maharashtra like Nizam and CP Berar but there's been a fall of 25% almost, owing to the COVID restrictions by the Maharashtrian government.

John had recently revealed that he prefers the big-screen experience over OTT platforms. He shared with PTI, "It is important for the film industry to instil confidence in cinema owners as they open their theatres with adherence to the COVID-19 protocol, so that audience can once again look forward to the community viewing experience. He added, "I like to succeed in reaching out to more people. I want the audience to have that big-screen experience. We lost that sense of big screen, heroism in films and 'Mumbai Saga' will bring that back."

Mumbai Saga also stars Suniel Shetty, Mahesh Manjrekar, Kajal Aggarwal, Rohit Roy, Gulshan Grover, and Prateik Babbar. The film takes us back to the world of cops, gangsters, deceit, betrayal, and violence, against the backdrop of the eighties and the nineties. It is backed by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar of T-Series, Anuradha Gupta of White Feather Films and Sangeeta Ahir.