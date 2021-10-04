Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/ANI Mumbai Drug Bust LIVE: NCB takes drug supplier in custody after arrest of SRK's son Aryan & 7 others

Sunday came as a surprise for many Bollywood fans after Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan on charges of consumption, sale, and purchase of narcotic drugs, after a rave party was busted aboard a luxury cruise liner. Not just him but seven other youths were taken into custody by the NCB, and subsequently, formally arrested. The others who remained under the NCB's detention - Nupur Satija, Ishmeet Singh Chadha, Mohak Jaiswal, Vikrant Chhokar, and Gomit Chopra, were subsequently arrested. The arrest was made in connection with the seizure of 13 gms cocaine, 5 gms MD, 21 gms charas, and 22 pills of MDMA, totally worth Rs 1,33,000 from him.

They will be produced again before the court on Monday for their judicial custody, even as their legal team, including Aryan Khan's lawyer Satish Maneshinde, plan to challenge the NCB action in the Bombay High Court on Monday. Here are all the updates related to the drug bust case by NCB: