Monday, October 04, 2021
     
 Live tv Clickmania
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Bollywood
  5. Mumbai Drug Bust LIVE: NCB takes drug supplier in custody after arrest of SRK's son Aryan & 7 others
Live now

Mumbai Drug Bust LIVE: NCB takes drug supplier in custody after arrest of SRK's son Aryan & 7 others

Mumbai Drug Bust LIVE: NCB arrested superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan on charges of consumption, sale, and purchase of narcotic drugs, after a rave party was busted aboard a luxury cruise liner. Not just him but seven other youths were taken into custody by the NCB, and subsequently, formally arrested. Subsequently, various places were raided by the agency and a drug supplier was detained.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: October 04, 2021 7:32 IST
Mumbai Drug Bust LIVE: NCB takes drug supplier in custody after arrest of SRK's son Aryan & 7 others
Image Source : TWITTER/ANI

Mumbai Drug Bust LIVE: NCB takes drug supplier in custody after arrest of SRK's son Aryan & 7 others

Sunday came as a surprise for many Bollywood fans after Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan on charges of consumption, sale, and purchase of narcotic drugs, after a rave party was busted aboard a luxury cruise liner. Not just him but seven other youths were taken into custody by the NCB, and subsequently, formally arrested. The others who remained under the NCB's detention - Nupur Satija, Ishmeet Singh Chadha, Mohak Jaiswal, Vikrant Chhokar, and Gomit Chopra, were subsequently arrested. The arrest was made in connection with the seizure of 13 gms cocaine, 5 gms MD, 21 gms charas, and 22 pills of MDMA, totally worth Rs 1,33,000 from him.

They will be produced again before the court on Monday for their judicial custody, even as their legal team, including Aryan Khan's lawyer Satish Maneshinde, plan to challenge the NCB action in the Bombay High Court on Monday. Here are all the updates related to the drug bust case by NCB:

 

Live updates :Mumbai Drug Bust LIVE:

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Oct 04, 2021 7:32 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

  • Oct 04, 2021 7:31 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Superstar Salman Khan reaches SRK's house Mannat late Sunday night

    India Tv - Salman reaches SRK's place on Sunday post Aryan Kh

    Image Source : YOGEN SHAH

    Salman reaches SRK's place on Sunday post Aryan Khan's arrest

    READ MORE

  • Oct 04, 2021 7:29 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

  • Oct 04, 2021 7:28 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Raids by NCB followed

    A drug supplier was taken into custody by Narcotics Control Bureau following raids in Bandra, Andheri, Lokhandwala, late last night.

  • Oct 04, 2021 7:27 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Three accused including Aryan Khan, Arbaz Seth Merchant, and Munmun Dhamecha, who were arrested on Monday, have been remanded to NCB custody by the Esplanade Court in Mumbai till Monday. The next hearing will be held on Monday afternoon. Other accused Nupur Satija, Ishmeet Singh Chadha, Mohak Jaiswal, Gomit Chopra and Vikrant Chhokar were arrested later today and will be produced before the Court today after their medical tests.

  • Oct 04, 2021 7:25 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Aryan Khan and seven others were detained late Saturday night by NCB sleuths after they raided the cruise ship on its way from Mumbai to Goa.

  • Oct 04, 2021 7:25 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    A special holiday court of additional metropolitan magistrate R K Rajebhosale on Sunday remanded Aryan Khan, Munmun Dhamecha and Arbaaz Merchant to the custody of the NCB till October 4.

     

  • Oct 04, 2021 7:25 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    The NCB team, led by its zonal director Sameer Wankhede, raided the Goa-bound ship on Saturday evening based on a tip-off that a party was scheduled onboard. The sleuths seized 13 grams of cocaine, five grams of MD, 21 grams of charas and 22 pills of Ecstasy and Rs 1.33 lakh.

  • Oct 04, 2021 7:23 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    The action came after the NCB's swoop on Saturday evening aboard the Cordelia Cruises deluxe ship as it was preparing for a scheduled Mumbai-Goa voyage, shocking the people, especially in the entertainment industry.

     

Click Mania
Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News