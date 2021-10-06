Wednesday, October 06, 2021
     
 Live tv Clickmania
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Bollywood
  5. Mumbai Drug Bust LIVE: 4 more people arrested; NCB custody of Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchantt & others till Oct 7
Live now

Mumbai Drug Bust LIVE: 4 more people arrested; NCB custody of Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchantt & others till Oct 7

Eight persons including superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Seth Merchant, Munmun Dhamecha, Vikrant Chhoker, Ismeet Singh, Nupur Sarika, Gomit Chopra and Mohak Jaswal have been remanded them to Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) custody till October 7. It all happened after the agency busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea on Saturday night. Read all the updates related to the case here!

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: October 06, 2021 8:35 IST
Mumbai Drug Bust LIVE: 4 more people arrested; NCB custody of Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchantt & others
Image Source : TWITTER/SRKIAN_AMAN_

Mumbai Drug Bust LIVE: 4 more people arrested; NCB custody of Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchantt & others till Oct 7

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) custody of eight accused including Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, Arbaz Seth Merchant, Munmun Dhamecha, Vikrant Chhoker, Ismeet Singh, Nupur Sarika, Gomit Chopra and Mohak Jaswal extended till Oct 7. They were produced before Mumbai's Esplanade Court after being arrested in connection with a drugs seizure on a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast. However, Satish Maneshinde, the lawyer arguing in defence of Aryan Khan said in the Court, "Accused number 1, Aryan Khan was invited for the cruise party. However, he did not have a boarding pass. He didn't have any seat or cabin there. Secondly, according to the seizure, nothing has been found in his possession. He is arrested only based on chats." Various raids are happening in the city and many others have been held increasing the count of arrests to 12.

In case you are unversed abiut the matter, here are all the updates:

 

Live updates :Mumbai Drug Bust LIVE:

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Oct 06, 2021 8:35 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Shah Rukh Khan seeks NCB's permission to meet son Aryan Khan

    Shah Rukh Khan had to take the NCB's permission for a brief meet with his son in the agency lock-up, when the 24-year-old cried before his dad, though eventually it has surfaced that no drugs were recovered from him.

    READ MORE

  • Oct 06, 2021 8:31 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    WATCH: Arbaaz Merchantt's father says allegations on his son are 'baseless'

  • Oct 06, 2021 8:26 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    All eight accused in the case are Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, Arbaz Seth Merchant, Munmun Dhamecha, Vikrant Chhoker, Ismeet Singh, Nupur Sarika, Gomit Chopra and Mohak Jaswal.

  • Oct 06, 2021 8:26 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Mumbai Police on Tuesday said that no permission was taken from them regarding the Cruise ship party from where the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) team seized drugs. As per Mumbai Police sources, the matter comes under Yellow Gate police station's jurisdiction. "Their permission is necessary but no permission was taken, neither was any intimation given," they added.

    However, as per police officials, since multiple agencies are involved in granting permissions, the Mumbai police will speak to the Directorate General of Shipping and Mumbai Port Trust about what permissions were given to the cruise ship.

  • Oct 06, 2021 8:25 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Four more people arrested in Cruise ship party case

    Today we arrested four more people. They had organised this party. Tomorrow, NCB will seek their custody from the court... A total of 16 arrests have been made, probe on: Sameer Wankhede, Director of Narcotics Control Bureau, Mumbai

  • Oct 06, 2021 8:24 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Eight persons were detained for questioning by the NCB in connection with the drug seizure on the cruise ship, according to NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede. All of the eight persons were later arrested on October 3.

  • Oct 06, 2021 8:24 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    As per the NCB, three persons including Aryan Khan, Arbaz Seth Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha have been booked under Section 8C, 20B, 27 (Punishment for consumption of any narcotic drug or psychotropic substance) and 35 (Presumption of culpable mental state) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS Act). 8C of NDPS Act refers to prohibition to produce, manufacture, possess, sell, purchase, transport, warehouse, use, consume, import inter-State, export inter-State, import into India, export from India or tranship any narcotic drug or psychotropic substance while Section 20B deals with punishment for producing, manufacturing, possessing, selling, purchasing, transportation, imports inter-State, exports inter-State or use of cannabis.

Click Mania
Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News