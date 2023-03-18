Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway Box Office Collection Day 1: Rani Mukerji's film opens to shockingly low numbers

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway Box Office Collection

Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway Box Office Collection Day 1: One of the most versatile actresses of Bollywood, Rani Mukherji is back with a bang on the big screens, this time with an emotional drama. Ever since the trailer release, Rani has been showered with love and appreciation. Following the heartwrenching plight of a mother, the storyline is gaining immense praise, however, BO business is stated to be shockingly low.

Based on a true story, Rani Mukerji's Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway released in movie theatres on March 17. On its first day at the box office, Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway earned around Rs 1.50 Crore India net, which is quite for a family drama. But, the film might grow with positive word of mouth in the upcoming days.

About Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway

Rani Mukherji's Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway is based on true events, it tells the story of an Indian mother, who fights with the government of Norway for the custody of her children. Rani packs a punch as a grieving mother who fights with a nation to get back the custody of her children. Her character is inspired by Sagarika Bhattacharya.

Reacting to the trailer, Sagarika said, "It’s hard to put into words how it feels seeing my story being told. Watching the trailer, I felt like I was reliving my battle. I believe it is important for people to know this story and to see how immigrant mothers/parents are treated even today, as is evident from the tragic story in Germany. I’ve been in touch with Ariha Shah’s mother Dhara, whose little girl has been taken away. I implore you all to stand by her, just as I do. My support is unconditional, from one mother to another."

Sagarika Bhattacharya's children were taken away from her by the Norwegian Child Welfare Services citing habits that are commonplace in Indian society. What followed was an over-a-year-long tussle for custody of her children, during which Norwegian authorities even claimed that she was ‘mentally unfit’ to raise two children.

