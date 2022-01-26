Mr and Mrs Mahi: Janhvi Kapoor begins training at cricket camp with Dinesh Karthik, see BTS pics

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JANHVI KAPOOR Janhvi Kapoor

Actor Janhvi Kapoor on Wednesday started training at a cricket camp for her upcoming movie "Mr and Mrs Mahi". Also featuring her "Roohi" co-star Rajkummar Rao, the film is reportedly a cricket drama and backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. The actor took to Instagram and shared images from the cricket camp, featuring crickter Dinesh Karthik and the film's director Sharan Sharma.

"Cricket camp #MrandMrsMahi," the 24-year-old actor captioned the pictures.

Sharma had made his directorial debut with the 2020 film "Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl", starring Kapoor in the title role. Rao and Kapoor will play characters named Mahendra and Mahima, respectively, in "Mr And Mrs Mahi".

Last year in November, Dharma head honcho Karan took to his social media to announce the film through a 2D motion graphics animation video. Karan wrote on his Instagram, "One dream, chased by two hearts. Presenting #MrAndMrsMahi, directed by Sharan Sharma who is back with another heart-warming story to tell with his touch of magic! Starring Rajkummar Rao & Janhvi Kapoor, a partnership to look forward to. See you on the field aka the cinemas on 7th October, 2022."

Meanwhile, Janhvi will be seen in films 'Good Luck Jerry' and 'Dostana 2'. Rajkummar, on the other hand, looks forward to the release of Badhaai Do, also starring bhumi Pednekar. Whereas, the producer of 'Mr And Mrs Mahi', Karan Johar was recently busy directing Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'.

The film, Mr And Mrs Mahi, is scheduled to be released in theatres on October 7 this year.

-- with agency inputs