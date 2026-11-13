Moushumi Chatterjee lost daughter Payal in 2019; here's why she once prayed to God to 'take her away'

Jayanta Mukherjee, husband of veteran actor Moushumi Chatterjee, passed away in Mumbai on November 12. His demise has left the film fraternity mourning. He was the son of renowned singer Hemant Kumar and was an active film producer. Moushumi Chatterjee has faced several personal losses over the years. For the unversed, her daughter, Payal Mukherjee, passed away in 2019 after battling health complications.

In an old conversation with Lehren Retro, the actor opened up about her daughter's prolonged illness, the difficult period her family went through and how she eventually came to terms with the loss. During the conversation, Moushumi spoke about the time her daughter spent in a coma and how the family struggled to see her suffering.

When Moushumi Chatterjee spoke about daughter Payal and her battle before death

Recalling Payal's health struggles, Moushumi revealed that her daughter was in a coma for nearly two-and-a-half years. She said Payal went into a coma in 2017 and briefly regained consciousness during that period.

The actor also spoke about the difficulties the family faced while trying to meet her daughter, adding that they had to go through legal and police procedures.

Moushumi said she did not wish to revisit the painful chapter, as it was not something she felt proud of discussing. She also expressed how difficult it was to watch her daughter suffer for such a long time.

'I had to pray to God to take her away': Moushumi on losing Payal

Speaking about how she dealt with the loss of her daughter, Moushumi credited her family for standing together during the difficult time. She recalled that her mother also passed away around the same time and did not know why Payal was unable to visit her.

She said, "Only togetherness. It means my brother, sister and family. She further revealed that her mother also died during that time. She added, "My mother also died at that time; she could not; she did not know why Payal was not coming to see her. I could not tell her that Payal is in a coma and in the hospital."

The actor said that towards the end, Payal wanted to live, but seeing her suffer became increasingly difficult for the family. Moushumi shared that she eventually prayed for her daughter's suffering to end. "Payal wanted to live so much towards the end; she understood she neglected herself, whatever her mental condition, and she wanted to live so much, but then I had to pray to God, okay, take her away; I cannot see her suffering," she added.

She also spoke about how the family continues to remember Payal, adding that they celebrate her birth anniversary every year.

For the unversed, Jayanta Mukherjee is survived by his wife, Moushumi Chatterjee, and their younger daughter, Megha. Further details about the cause of his death have not been revealed yet.

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Moushumi Chatterjee's husband Jayanta Mukherjee dies in Mumbai, was son of legendary singer Hemant Kumar