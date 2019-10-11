Motichoor Chaknachoor Trailer Out: Athiya Shetty pleasantly surprises in this Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer

Motichoor Chaknachoor Trailer Out

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Athiya Shetty starrer Motichoor Chaknachoor trailer released today. The movie directed by Debamitra Biswal is a wedding drama set in the small town. It is the first time Athiya Shetty will be seen sharing screen space with Nawaz.

The trailer shows Nawaz as Pushpinder Tyagi, a 36-year-old unmarried man who is desperately searching for a partner. Pushpinder is ready to marry any girl irrespective of her height, weight or complexion. But in Indian society it is difficult to find a partner when you are jobless, not too good looking and moreover belongs to a mediocre family. While Athiya plays Annie, a small-town girl who wants to marry an NRI at any cost. When she comes to know that Nawaz has a job in Dubai, she ends up marrying him. However, the twist comes when she learns that Nawaz has already been ousted from his Dubai job.

Sharing the trailer, Nawaz wrote on Twitter, “Myself Pushpinder... Le de ke ek maudi mil toh gayi, par ab kya hoga?

Motichoor Chaknachoor looks refreshing and amusing. While we know that Nawaz can nail any role, it was a pleasant surprise to see Athiya mouthing dialogues in the particular accent. Dialogues are quirky and this will keep you smiling throughout the trailer. Motichoor Chaknachoor also has a special song featuring Sunny Leone.

Motichoor Chaknachoor reminds you of Dum Laga Ke Haisha starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar. In Sharat Katariya directorial, Ayushmann played Prem, a school dropout who hesitantly marries Sandhya (Bhumi) an overweight girl.

On a related note, Nawazuddin, who is mostly seen in serious roles has two romantic movies lined up. Earlier, teaser of Nawaz's Bole Chudiyan released. The movie which is inspired by Nawaz's life also stars Tamannaah Bhatia.

Meanwhile, Athiya Shetty, who made her debut opposite Sooraj Pancholi in Hero was last seen in Mubarakan.

For unversed, the trailer of Motichoor Chaknachoor was scheduled to release on October 10, however, director Biswal moved the court regarding non-payment of dues. She is also the writer of the movie. Later, the issue got resolved between both the parties.

The film also features Vibha Chibber, Navni Parihar, Vivek Mishra, Karuna Pandey, Sanjeev Vats, Abhishek Rawat, Sapna Sand and Usha Nagar in important roles. Jointly produced by Woodpecker Movies, Viacom18 Studios, Rajesh Bhatia and Kiran Bhatia, Motichoor Chaknachoor is scheduled to release on November 15.