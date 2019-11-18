Motichoor Chaknachoor: Tamilrockers leak Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Athiya Shetty's film online

The recent Friday release Motichoor Chaknachoor featuring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Athiya Shetty in lead roles has fallen prey to piracy as it has now been leaked online by notorious website Tamilrockers for download. The film released on November 15 and is now available to download online. Not only this, various website have opened the links for downloading the much-awaited film. The film which received mixed responses from the audiences is produced under the banners of Viacom 18 Motion Pictures and directed by Debamitra Biswal.

Not only this film, but a lot of other films like Marjaavaan, Dream Girl, Avengers Endgame, etc were leaked by Tamilrockers and were made available on the internet by the piracy site. It is being reported that the domain extension of the website keeps on changing which is why the web portal has been succesfully and illegally doing the activity.

Talking about the film, it also stars Vibha Chibber, Navni Parihar, Vivek Mishra, Karuna Pandey, Sapna Sand and others in pivotal roles. Meanwhile, have a look at the trailer here:

