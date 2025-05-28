Mogambo, Bhaktawar to Gabbar: What do the children of iconic villains of Bollywood do? Let's have a look at five such feared villains, who frightened the audience on the big screen but were known for being family men.

Everyone talks about heroes in the glitzy world of Bollywood, but there are a lot of faces in this profession that have made an impression on the screen by coming to represent fear. The crowd used to get chills from their roar, and their eyes used to spit fire. The acting prowess of these feared villains is still vivid in people's memories. However, these antagonists who frightened the audience on the big screen did not enjoy the same level of notoriety and attention as the hero.

Amrish Puri

One of the most feared antagonists in Hindi cinema was Amrish Puri. His powerful voice and commanding on-screen persona frightened the crowd. His dialogue, 'Mogambo khush hua,' is still regarded as classic. The father of Amrish Puri, who passed suddenly in 2005, kept his kids out of the movie industry. Rajiv Puri, the son of Amrish Puri, served in the Merchant Navy. Namrata Puri, his daughter, works as a dermatologist. But Vardhan Puri, Amrish Puri's grandson, has followed in his grandfather's footsteps by becoming an actor. Despite making his debut in 2019 with the movie 'Yeh Saali Aashiqui,' Vardhan is still not as successful as his grandfather.

Danny Denzongpa

Danny Denzongpa, who is well-known for his booming voice and intimidating appearance, has portrayed several iconic villains, including 'Kancha Cheena' from 'Agneepath. Danny wed Ga, a princess from Sikkim. Rinzing Denzongpa is their son, and Pema Denzongpa is their daughter. 'Squad', Rinzing Denzongpa's 2021 Bollywood debut, featured him performing a lot of action. Meanwhile, his daughter Pema Denzongpa works as a director at Yuksom Breweries and is an entrepreneur outside of the film industry.

Pran

Actor Pran, known as the 'Villain of the Millennium,' starred in over 400 films and was the only villain to ever demand a higher price than the hero. The audience was sufficiently frightened by his voice and gaze. In 2013, Pran Sahab died. Films like 'Farishta' and 'Lakshman Rekha' have been directed by his son, Sunil Sikand. Vivek Bhalla, an astrologer from a Bollywood family, is married to his daughter, Pinky Sikand. Arvind Sikand, Pran's other son, avoids the spotlight.

Amjad Khan

With his powerful acting, Amjad Khan, who is now immortalised in Hindi cinema history as 'Gabbar Singh' from 'Sholay,' frightened the audience to no end. He passed away in 1992. Shadab Khan, Seema Khan, and Ahlam Khan are Amjad Khan's three children with his wife, Shaila Khan. Shadab Khan, his older son, made his acting debut alongside Rani Mukerji in the movie "Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat," but his film career did not turn out well. He then dabbled in writing and directing. Shadab has also shown up in online series like 'Scam 1992' and wrote a biography of his father. Seemab Khan, his younger son, has been linked to cricket and likewise avoids the spotlight. His daughter Ahlam Khan, who is married to Zafar Karachiwala, is a theatre artist.

Ajit Khan

Ajit Khan created a unique identity for himself in Hindi cinema. His unique style of speaking dialogue is remembered even today. Ajit Khan's son Shahzad Khan has also stepped into acting like his father. Shahzad Khan has played villain and supporting roles in many films and TV serials. However, he has not had the fame and success like his father. Along with acting, he also does his own business.

