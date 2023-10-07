Mission Raniganj Box Office Report: Akshay Kumar's film opens to a SLOW start, mints just Rs 2.8 cr on Day 1

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB Official poster of Mission Raniganj

Akshay Kumar's latest offering Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue has opened to a slow start at the box office. The film was released in cinemas on October 5 alongside Bhumi Pednekar-starrer Thank You For Coming and minted just Rs 2.8 crore on Day 1, as per Sacnilk.com. However, the business is expected to pick up on Saturday and Sunday and the film can get the much-needed headstart. Another factor which can work in Mission Raniganj's favour is positive word-of-mouth. The film has garnered mostly positive reviews from film critics and the moviegoers, who watched it on Friday.

Mission Raniganj is Akshay's third release of 2023 after Selfiee and OMG 2. While Selfiee failed to impress the audience and tanked at the box office, OMG 2 performed well and churn out big despite the fact that it was released alongside Gadar 2 and after several cuts suggested by the Censor Board.

Akshay Kumar does not look like Akshay Kumar in this film. He has worked very hard on the character. From look to language, everything is different. Looking at Akshay Kumar's character in this film, it would not be wrong to say that now Akshay is leaving aside the obsession of box office and focusing on choosing legitimate stories.

The film revolves around the horrific incident of the collapse of Raniganj coalfields in 1989. In the film, Akshay plays the role of Jaswant Singh Gill, who rescued 65 trapped miners at the coalfields. Mission Raniganj is directed by Tinu Suresh Desai, who previously collaborated with Akshay for Rustom (2016).

