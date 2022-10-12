Mili teaser OUT: Janhvi Kapoor fights for survival, looks promising in new avatar | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JANHVIKAPOOR Mili teaser OUT: Janhvi Kapoor fights for survival

Mili teaser OUT: Janhvi Kapoor is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film, Mili. The film marks the first collaboration of the father-daughter duo, Janhvi and Boney Kapoor. The actress shared few posters from her upcoming survival-thriller which piqued the interest of fans. Along with one poster, she wrote, "In 1 hour her life is going to change #mili." After dropping posters, the actress finally shared the teaser of the film.

On Wednesday, Janhvi Kapoor took to her Instagram account and shared the much-anticipated teaser. The trailer opens with Janhvi's character using her mouth to break tapes while trapped in a freezer at a freezing temperature. She can then be seen desperately trying to escape the freezer by hitting the door with a tray. She is also seen wrapped in plastic in one of the stills. Fans are intrigued by Janhvi's frightening facial expressions in the little peek.

Check out the teaser below:

A few hours ago, Janhvi unveiled the first poster of the film. In the first look, her character, 'Mili' is introduced as a BSc nursing graduate.

After that, the Roohi actress dropped another intriguing poster of the film. In the poster, she looked quite scared. The text inserted in the poster said, "Frozen but not shaken."

Speaking of the film, Mili stars Janhvi Kapoor alongside Sunny Kaushal and Manoj Pahwa. It is touted to be a survivor-thriller film, and it is a remake of the 2019 Malayalam movie 'Helen'. The film is helmed by National Award winner Mathukutty Xavier and it is produced by Boney Kapoor.

Also read: Karwa Chauth 2022: Add romance to your festivities with these 5 soulful Bollywood songs

Apart from Mili, Janhvi Kapoor has completed filming for her upcoming film, Bawaal, in which she will co-star with Varun Dhawan. The pair will be seen on the screen for the first time together. Helmed by Nitesh Tiwari, Bawaal is backed by Sajid Nadiadwala. The actress will also be seen in Mr. & Mrs. Mahi alongside Rajkummar Rao. The pair will reunite once again after Roohi.

Also read: Ananya Panday wraps ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’, calls it wholesome and cathartic experience

Latest Bollywood News