Mardaani 2 Day 5: Rani Mukerji's cop drama inches closer to Rs 25 crore mark

Rani Mukerji's Mardaani 2 continues to drive footfalls

Rani Mukerji is known for portraying strong characters and carrying a film solely on her shoulders. Be it Black, Saathiya, Hichki or recently released Mardaani 2. With her latest film, Rani Mukerji is back as fiesty cop Shivani Shivaji Roy and has impressed audience once again. Mardaani 2 is being showered with love and its box office collection is a proof. The movie collected Rs 21 crore till Day 4 and is gradually inching towards Rs 30 crore mark.

Mardaani 2 had an average opening of Rs 3.80 crore. Its collection improved during the weekend as it minted Rs 6.55 crore and Rs 7.80 crore on Saturday and Sunday respectively. On Monday, its collections stood at Rs 2.85 crore and now on Tuesday, it is expected to earn around Rs 2 crore.

Mardaani 2 has surpassed opening weekend collection of Rani Mukerji's past releases which includes Hichki and Mardaani. Taran Adarash mentioned that while Hichki, which released in 2018, earned Rs 15.35 crore, 20114 release Mardaani minted Rs 14.46 crore. But Mardaani 2 raked in Rs 18.15 crore in its opening week. Clearly, it is Rani's best first week collection so far.

Mardaani 2 marks the directorial debut of Gopi Puthran, who has written the first part of the franchise. With this film, makers have also launched a newbie Vishal Jethwa, who plays the baddie. Vishal, who has earlier worked in TV shows, plays rapist-murderer in the crime-drama. The movie has been produced by Yash Raj Films.