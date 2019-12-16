Rani Mukerji's Mardaani 2 sees growth over the weekend, collects Rs 17 crore

Image Source : TWITTER Mardaani 2 Movie latest box office report: Rani Mukerji's film showed good growth over the weekend after a low opening day.

Rani Mukerji-starrer Mardaani 2 has picked up business after opening at a meagre Rs 3.80 crore. According to trade analysts, a strong word of mouth, coupled with positive critic reviews, has helped the YRF movie do well at the Box Office. Mardaani 2 earned Rs 6.55 crore on Saturday and around Rs 7 crore on Sunday, taking the total box office collection to Rs 17 crore.

"#Mardaani2 is unstoppable on Day 2... Witnesses fantastic growth, despite stiff competition from new [#Jumanji] + holdover [#PatiPatniAurWoh] titles... Trending better than #Rani’s last two films: #Mardaani and #Hichki... Fri 3.80 cr, Sat 6.55 cr. Total: ₹ 10.35 cr. #India biz," trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted.

With this, Mardaani 2 has bettered Rani Mukerji's record of opening weekend collections. 2018's Hichki had raked in Rs 15.35 crore, whereas Mardaani (2014) collected Rs 14.46 crore in the first weekend.

Mardaani 2 marks the directorial debut of Gopi Puthran. The film was released in 1,600 screens in India and 505 screens overseas. Besides, the film is being screened with English subtitles in the southern states of India. Mardaani 2 has received U/A certification from the Censor Board of Film Certification (CBFC).