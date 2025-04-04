Manoj Kumar's 'patriotism': When 'Bharat Kumar' sold his house to fund 'Upkar' after ex-PM Shastri's request Veteran Bollywood actor Manoj Kumar, known as 'Bharat Kumar' for his patriotic films, passed away at 87. Know how he once sold his house to fund Upkar after a request from PM Lal Bahadur Shastri.

Veteran Bollywood actor and director Manoj Kumar, popularly referred to as 'Bharat Kumar' for his classic patriotic films, passed away at the age of 87 on Friday at 3:30 AM at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital. His death is a huge loss to the Indian film industry, as he leaves behind a legacy of cinema steeped in nationalism and social issues.

From refugee to Bollywood legend

Born Harikrishna Giri Goswami in 1937 in Abbottabad, present-day Pakistan, Kumar spent childhood in a Partition refugee camp in Delhi. Kumar came to Mumbai in 1956 and took his first opportunity in Bollywood when he appeared in Fashion (1957) playing a 90-year-old beggar. Gradually, he became popular through successful films like Hariyali Aur Rasta, Woh Kaun Thi, Gumnaam, Do Badan, and Himalaya Ki God Mein.

His professional career turned historical in Shaheed (1965), where he essayed Bhagat Singh. The movie continues to be among his best work. Kumar conceded later that he had actually directed Shaheed off the screen and this had imparted to him the courage of going in for direction.

The making of 'Upkar' at Lal Bahadur Shastri's request

One of the most remarkable moments in his career was when then-Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri inspired him to make Upkar (1967). Shastri's slogan "Jai Jawan Jai Kisan" struck a chord with Kumar, leading him to create a film celebrating the contributions of Indian soldiers and farmers.

Mere Desh Ki Dharti, the hit song from Upkar, continues to be India's most loved patriotic song. The movie collected several Filmfare Awards, among which were Best Film, Best Director, Best Story, and Best Dialogue.

A life dedicated to patriotism

Manoj Kumar was not only a director; he embodied the principles he showed on the screen. He spoke in interviews about being so dedicated to creating patriotic movies that even sold his land and properties to finance them.

"Patriotism is in my blood. I got that from my father, and I got the moral values from my mother," he told The Times of India once.

His commitment to work earned him the title 'Bharat Kumar,' a name he wore with pride. Referring to it, he once stated, "This title is a crown given to me by my fellow Indians, and I bear it with great responsibility both in films and in personal life."

A lasting legacy

Manoj Kumar's contributions towards Indian cinema and patriotic storytelling shall be remembered through generations. Manoj Kumar films not only enjoyed but filled up millions with feelings of pride and patriotism. Manoj Kumar's death creates a gap in Bollywood, but he will keep his legacy alive which will motivate generations to come, filmmakers and artists alike.