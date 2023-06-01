Manoj Bajpayee's Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai eyes theatrical release, director reacts

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MANOJBAJPAYEE Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai to release in theatres

Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai stars Manoj Bajpayee in the lead role. The film also features Adrija Sinha and Surya Mohan Kulshrestha in pivotal roles. It is based on the case against a highly influential godman who was sentenced to life imprisonment for sexually abusing a minor girl studying in his school and the film follows the victim in the case. Now that the movie has been streamed on Zee5, there is a high probability that it will be released in theatres soon. In a recent interview, director Apoorv Singh Karki also expressed his excitement for the conversation around theatrical release.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, the director said, "At the moment, the discussions are going on, and these are internal talks between the streaming platform and studio. While the decision is in their hands, it is something that I am really forward to."

He added, "It is an exciting sign because such a discussion is happening for the first time ever since we saw the rise of the streaming space amid the pandemic. With the film now opening in the theatres, it will take the message to a wider audience, which is the most important thing for a director. Jahan jahan film nahi ja paayi hai, woh wahan jayegi."

The filmmaker further went on to say, "It will change the way we perceive OTT content and content made for theatres, and not look at it as a threat. It shows that both are important mediums for storytelling."

Helmed by Apoorv Singh Karki and produced by Zee Studios in collaboration with Bhanushali Studios, the movie reunites Manoj Bajpayee and Suparn Verma, who previously worked together on the acclaimed series "The Family Man." With Bajpayee in the lead role, this film promises a compelling cinematic experience.

Also read: Asur 2 Twitter Reactions: Fans calls Arshad Warsi, Barun Sobti's new Hindi web series a 'MASTERPIECE'

Also read: Arjun Kapoor breaks silence on Malaika Arora's pregnancy rumours, says 'can be life-altering out there'

Latest Bollywood News