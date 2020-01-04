Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur seal it with a beachside kiss in Malang new poster

Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur in Malang's new poster

After dropping a series of first look posters, Malang makers released a new poster featuring Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur. The duo looks beach-kissed in the latest photo. Aditya and Disha, who are collaborating for the first time, are sharing a steamy kiss alongside the beach in the poster. Both the actors shared it on their social media with the caption, ''Two Wild Souls...One Love...MALANG! Trailer out on 6th Jan.''

On Friday, Aditya shared his first glimpse from the film. In the first look, the actor, in his beefed-up avatar, can be seen raging with anger. Along with the poster, he wrote, ''Love is pure, so is Hate. #MalangFirstLook''.

Disha Patani also shared her first look on Instagram with the caption, ''In love...living life from one high to another. #MalangFirstLook''

Malang directed by Mohit Suri is set to release on 7th February. The trailer will drop on 6th January. Malang also features Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu in important roles.

This is the second time Aditya is collaborating with Mohit. Earlier, the actor-director duo have worked together in 2013 musical hit Ashiqui 2, which was also Aditya's debut film.