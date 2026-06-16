Main Vaapas Aaunga: Meet Aarti Bajaj, the editor behind seven memorable Imtiaz Ali films

New Delhi:

Whenever a film is released, the initial conversation revolves around the director and lead actors, followed by the villains and producers. At most, people might take an interest in the supporting cast and the roles they played. However, with films like Main Wapas Aaunga, it becomes essential to acknowledge every character, both those seen on screen and those who worked tirelessly behind the scenes.

The unsung hero in question here is the film's editor, Aarti Bajaj. The 53-year-old Bajaj edited the film with such finesse that the audience could truly experience every single emotion. Incidentally, she is the ex-wife of Anurag Kashyap and has worked with him too on several projects.

Aarti made her mark with her second film

While a director certainly has a vision for how a film should be presented on screen, an editor has the ability to refine and enhance it further. Aarti Bajaj has done exactly that.

The second film Aarti Bajaj edited was also a Kashyap project, Black Friday, for which she received a nomination at the 2008 Star Screen Awards. Apart from these, the films she has worked on include Reema Kagti’s Honeymoon Travels Pvt. Ltd. and Aamir, as well as Imtiaz Ali’s Jab We Met.

Aarti Bajaj and Imtiaz Ali films

You are already aware that Aarti Bajaj edited Imtiaz Ali's Main Wapas Aaunga. However, that is not the only film; she has been associated with him for a long time. Indeed, Aarti also worked on Jab We Met (2007), Love Aaj Kal (2009), Rockstar (2011), Highway (2014), Tamasha (2015) and Jab Harry Met Sejal (2017).

Aarti Bajaj films with Anurag Kashyap

Aarti Bajaj has had a lengthy and creative relationship with filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, having edited some of his best-known films throughout her career. They started their collaboration with the film Black Friday and have worked together on movies including No Smoking, Dev.D, Gulaal, That Girl in Yellow Boots, Gangs of Wasseypur – Part 1, Gangs of Wasseypur – Part 2, Ugly, Bombay Velvet, Raman Raghav 2.0, Mukkabaaz, Manmarziyaan and Choked. Together, they have been able to produce some of the most iconic films in contemporary Hindi cinema.

Also Read: Main Vaapas Aaunga Review: Naseeruddin Shah elevates Imtiaz Ali's emotional partition saga of love and loss