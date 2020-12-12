Maidaan New Release Date: Ajay Devgn's sports drama to release in theaters on Dussehra 2021

Image Source : TWITTER/AJAYDEVGN Ajay Devgn's sports drama Maidaan to release in theaters on Dussehra 2021

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn starrer sports film Maidaan was supposed to release on Independence Day this year but COVID19 halted the shoot of the film. Now, the superstar has revealed the new release date of the film and shared that it will release in the theaters. Ajay Devgn tweeted, "Maidaan’ now releases worldwide in theatres on Dussehra 2021. Shoot commences January 2021."

Ajay Devgn also shared a new poster of Maidaan in which he can be seen in the close up as his team of young men make for the background. Fans are gearing up to watch Ajay as a football coach in the film. Directed by Badhaai Ho fame Amit Sharma, Maidaan is being produced by Zee Studios, Boney Kapoor, Akash Chawla and Arunava Joy Sengupta.

Earlier in January 2019, actor Ajay Devgn has treated fans with the first look posters of the sports drama Maidaan. He shared the poster saying, "Yeh kahaani hai Indian football ke Golden phase ki aur uske sabse badey aur successful coach ki.#Maidaan” He had shared another poster with the details of his look and wrote, “Badlav lane ke liye ek akela bhi kafi hota hai”.Check out the posters here-

Talking about the film, Ajay had told PTI in an interview, “It is a fabulous story, director Amit Sharma has done a great job. Times have changed, storytelling has changed. There are no deliberate commercial elements added to a film today, be it a song or the romantic angle. Maidaan has been very moving and emotional journey for me.”

On Friday, Ajay Devgn also announced the release date of his other film Mayday. The actor, who will be directing and producing the film as well, took to his Twitter to share that the star cast including Amitabh Bachchan and Rakulpreet Singh have begun the shoot. The much-awaited edge-of-the-seat human drama will hit the screens on 29th April 2022. The film will be shot in a start-to-finish schedule.

Sharing a picture of the clapboard, Ajay Devgn tweeted, "Happy to officially begin MayDay in a start-to-finish shooting schedule. Seek blessings from the Almighty and my parents. Nothing is complete without the support of all my fans, family and well-wishers. Releases on 29th April 2022."