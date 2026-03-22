Meet Madhurjeet Sarghi: Ranveer Singh's on-screen mother in Dhurandhar 2 with a Deepika Padukone connection

New Delhi:

When the teaser and trailer for Aditya Dhar's film, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, were released, they left the audience with several questions. It was not immediately clear to everyone what the actual rationale was behind depicting the true story of Jaskirat Singh Rangi in the film. Many raised the question of what relevance or impact, Jaskeerat Singh Rangi's story could possibly have on contemporary events. Some speculated that this narrative choice might have been made simply to infuse the film with greater emotional depth.

However, after watching the film, we realized just how crucial it is to learn about Jaskirat Singh Rangi and his family and to truly comprehend his tragic past. In particular, the actress who made this segment of the film truly memorable is Madhurjeet Sarghi, who portrays the role of Ranveer Singh's on-screen mother in Dhurandhar 2.

Who is Madhurjeet Sarghi?

Madhurjeet Sarghi was born to Harjeet Singh and Tejinder Kaur. While Madhurjeet's father, Harjeet, is a PhD scholar, a former employee of Doordarshan and a Punjabi filmmaker, her mother is a retired professor, lyricist and screenwriter. With parents who possessed such a profound understanding of cinema, it was only natural that she would develop an interest in acting. A graduate in English Literature from Jalandhar, Madhurjeet Sarghi began acting during her college days. It was during this period that she began to pursue theater with greater seriousness. Both fans and critics alike lauded her stellar performance in the film Chhapaak, in which she portrayed Archana Bajaj, the lawyer representing the acid attack survivor, Malti, played by Deepika Padukone.

Who is Madhurjeet Sarghi's husband?

Madhurjeet Sarghi is married to her childhood friend, Anurag Singh. Anurag Singh is the director of the film Border 2. He has also directed several other films, such as Kesari, Jatt & Juliet, Jatt & Juliet 2, Disco Singh, Punjab 1984, and Jug Jugg Jeeyo. Madhurjeet and Anurag's mothers worked in the same department at the university. In an interview, Madhurjeet Sarghi revealed that when he was born, Anurag was three years old and had accompanied his mother to the hospital to see him.

Madhurjeet Sarghi's presence in Dhurandhar 2

After completing his mission in Pakistan, Hamza returns to India and meets Ajay Sanyal (R Madhavan). Subsequently, he makes a decision and heads back to Pathankot to visit his family. Disguised as Jaskirat, he observes his mother and sister from a distance. He is unable to hold back his emotions; as he attempts to approach them, his eyes well up with tears. However, he ultimately decides to leave the place without meeting them.

What touches the heart most deeply here is the sheer magnitude of what Jaskirat has lost. He did not merely leave behind his home in Pathankot; he was also forced to leave his wife and son behind in Pakistan. Furthermore, back in India, despite being physically so close to his mother and sister, he remains unable to meet them. It feels as though his past is pulling him back once again.

Also Read: Dhurandhar 2: Who plays Ranveer Singh's sister in the sequel? Her only scene impresses SS Rajamouli