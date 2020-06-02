Tuesday, June 02, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Bollywood News
  5. Madhuri Dixit celebrates 25 years of her film Raja with memorable throwback pictures

Madhuri Dixit celebrates 25 years of her film Raja with memorable throwback pictures

"Celebrating #25YearsOfRaja Party popper It brings back so many memories! Thank you @Indra_kumar_9 for giving me this film & it was a delight starring alongside #SanjayKapoor. My humble gratitude to the team for making this film a success & to you all for your constant love over the years," Madhuri Dixit wrote on Instagram.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: June 02, 2020 21:27 IST
Madhuri Dixit celebrates 25 years of her film Raja with memorable throwback pictures
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@MADHURIDIXITNENE

Madhuri Dixit celebrates 25 years of her film Raja with memorable throwback pictures 

The Madhuri Dixit-starrer "Raja" was released 25 years ago on June 2, and the actress turned turned nostalgic on Tuesday, recalling memories of the film. Directed by Indra Kumar, the film also featured title role and producer Ashok Thakeria released the romantic drama, which ran for a Golden Jubilee of 50 Weeks at the box office.

"Celebrating #25YearsOfRaja Party popper It brings back so many memories! Thank you @Indra_kumar_9 for giving me this film & it was a delight starring alongside #SanjayKapoor. My humble gratitude to the team for making this film a success & to you all for your constant love over the years," Madhuri Dixit wrote on Instagram on Tuesday.

The actress shared a shot of the hit dance number "Akhiyaan milaoon kabhi", featuring her with Sanjay Kapoor. She also posted an image of the Golden Jubilee Celebrations, which had actor Ajay Devgn as a Chief Guest.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

Fight Against Coronavirus

Top News

Latest News

X