Made in China and Saand Ki Aankh: Release Date, Star cast, Movie Posters, Trailer, Book Tickets Online

Made in China and Saand Ki Aankh are set to release on October 25 along with Akshay Kumar's multi-starrer Housefull 4. Starring Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar, Saand Ki Aankh showcases the journey of the two elderly women sharpshooters from Uttar Pradesh-- Chandro Tomar and Prakashi Tomar-- who defied ageism while battling a male-dominated society. Meanwhile, Made in China starring Rajkummar Rao and Mouni Roy, tells the story of a Gujarati entrepreneur Raghu Mehta (Rajkummar) and his 'jugaadu' business journey. For more latest updates on Made in China and Saand Ki Aankh Movie cast, trailer, teaser, songs and release date, follow the space below.

Director

Made in China: Mikhil Musale

Saand Ki Aankh:Tushar Hiranandani

Star cast

Made in China: Rajkummar Rao, Mouni Roy, Boman Irani, Sumeet Vyas, Manoj Joshi, Amyra Dastur, Gajraj Rao, Paresh Rawal.

Saand Ki Aankh: Taapsee Pannu, Bhumi Pednekar, Prakash Jha, Vineet Kumar Singh, Nikhat Khan and Shaad Randhawa.

Trailers

Songs

Posters

Ticket Price

The ticket price for Saand Ki Aankh and Made in China movies will depend on the show you are willing to watch. Morning shows will be comparatively cheaper than the evening ones. Ticket prices begin from Rs 250 and if you opt for a comfy recliner, you need to shell out Rs 500.

