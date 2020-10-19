Image Source : TWITTER/@RAJKUMARRAO_GEM Ludo Trailer: Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar starrer promises drama, comedy, action and love

With the dialogue "Sochh sahi hai Madam, zamana galat hai", the first trailer of Anurag Basu’s Ludo is out. The Netflix movie stars Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, Aditya Roy Kapur, Pankaj Tripathi, Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Rohit Saraf and others.

In the Trailer, Rajkummar can be seen paying homage to Mithun Chakraborty's pelvic thrusts as he reads out the menu at some restaurant. Aditya seems to be as a charming lover-boy, while Pankaj Tripathi is presented as a comedic villain. Interconnecting multiple stories and sub-plots, the trailer comes out to chaotic, crazy and full of comedy drama.

Abhishek Bachchan is seen bonding with a little girl, whom he has kidnapped. The girl seems to be handling the situation smartly, and sounds more intelligent than Abhishek as she prompts all the lines that the former has to speak while he threats the girl's father about the consequences of going to the police and ask for ransom in return of his kidnapped daughter.

Confused over the Abhishek's attitude as a Kidnappers, the girl asked him "Ye tumhari pehli kidnapping thi na"

Then comes an ‘aashiq’, Rajkummar Rao who is approached by his love, played by Fatima Sana Shaikh, who wants Rao to help in escaping her husband from the jail.

Mouthing quirky dialogue, Pankaj Tripathi, seems to be an assassin who kills without repentance but ends up in hospital, injuring his neck. While Aditya Roy Kapur’s character seems like a regular modern man who falls in love with Sanya Malhotra.

Dropping the trailer, Netflix India tweeted "Ludo is in fact life. And we’ve all practiced enough for this moment. #LudoOnNetflix."

Ludo, an anthology, seems to revolve around the lives of majorly four people who cross paths with each other, somewhat like 'Life in a Metro', where the main characters’ lives intersect at some point.

Netflix’s summary for Ludo reads "What happens when life is a literal roll of the dice? Ludo is about the butterfly effect and how, despite all the chaos and crowd of the world, all our lives are inextricably connected. Starring an amazing ensemble cast of Abhishek A Bachchan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Rohit Saraf, Fatima Sana Sheikh, Sanya Malhotra, Pearle Maaney, Inayat Verma, Asha Negi and Shalini Vats, Ludo is four different stories tied together by unavoidable circumstances and coincidences far beyond our understanding, all of which make up for a crazy caper of a film,"

Ludo will premiere on Netflix on November 12.

