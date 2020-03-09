Image Source : TWITTER Loved Badhaai Ho? Get ready for Badhaai Do starring Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar

Badhaai Ho starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra created a benchmark in Indian cinema and now, the Badhaai Ho 2 has been confirmed. The film is titled Badhaai Do and features Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead roles.Directed by Harshavardhan Kulkarni, Badhaai Do is also a family comedy that revolves around an unlikely relationship and promises double the fun and emotions. While the characters will be different than Badhaai Ho, the theme of the movie will be almost the same.

Rajkummar Rao, who plays the role of a Delhi cop and is the only male police officer in a Mahila thana, confirmed this news to Mumbai Mirror and said, “I have played a cop before but never with this perspective. I look for layered characters and this one is a perfect match. My character is surrounded by strong women at home and at work and that adds immense depth to his personality. Harshavardhan and Bhumi are both dear friends and extremely talented artists. Junglee Pictures’ Bareilly Ki Barfi was a fabulous experience for me. So, Badhaai Do is a reunion in many ways."

Bhumi Pednekar, who will portray the role of a PT teacher, said to Mumbai Mirror, "Badhaai Ho is one of my favourite films in recent times, and it is really exciting to take this franchise forward. For me, the script is one of the best that I have ever come across, and I immediately wanted to do this film. My character again is strong, independent and author-backed, and it gives me a lot of scope to bring a very different and cool character to life. This time, too, the film will say something extremely relevant and relatable, but in a hilarious manner. I’m also excited to share screen space with Raj for the first time.”

Badhaai Do will go on floors in June and will be released by early 2021.

