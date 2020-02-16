Image Source : TWITTER Love Aaj Kal Box Office Collection Day 2: Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan's film sees huge drop on Saturday

Love Aaj Kal Box Office Collection: Seems like Love Aaj Kal starring Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aayan could not manage to impress the audience as the flick saw a huge drop in business on the second day.​ The Valentine's Day 2020 release, directed by Imtiaz Ali directorial failed to maintain the numbers on the second day with minting just around Rs 7 crore on Saturday. Box Office India reported that it is 'game over'' for Love Aaj Kal. "The drop is around 40% which is huge", the report said.

The two-day box-office total for Love Aaj Kal stands at around Rs 19 crore. The numbers are not expected to grow on Sunday, the BOI report added.

While Love Aaj Kal's Day 1 collection stood tall at Rs 12.40 crore, trade experts say that the fresh pairing of Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan aloong with the pre-release hype - was expected to perform better.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh announced Love Aaj Kal box office collection day 1 on Instagram, "#LoveAajKal packs a solid total on Day 1... Biz got a boost due to #ValentinesDay2020... Metros excellent, contribute to the big total... Tier-2 cities and mass belt ordinary/low... Will it collect in double digits on Day 2 and 3, is the big question... Fri ₹ 12.40 cr. #India biz".

Kartik Aaryan has a double role in the film - Raghu (belonging to 1990) and Veer (belonging to 2020). Sara plays the role of Veer's girlfriend Zoe.Apart from Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan, the film also stars debutante Arushi Sharma as Raghu's childhood sweetheart Leena.

Love Aaj Kal released on February 14, 2020.

