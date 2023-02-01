Lost Trailer: Yami Gautam plays crime reporter investigating a disappearance in Aniruddha Roy's film

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@TARAN_ADARSH Lost

Lost Trailer: Yami Gautam is now set to entertain you all with another nail-biting performance as a journalist trying to piece together the puzzle of a missing person’s story, with a sense of strong danger. Directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury, Lost also stars Pankaj Kapur, Rahul Khanna, Neil Bhoopalam, Tushar Pandey and Pia Bajpiee in key roles. On Wednesday, the makers unveiled the film's trailer which has taken the audience's curiosity levels one notch higher. The two-minute-19-second video begins with the disclaimer that around 885 people go missing in India every year.

Yami plays a dynamic crime reporter who is on a relentless search for the truth behind the sudden disappearance of a young theatre activist played by Tushar Pandey. The movie showcases a battle between what's right versus what's the ultimate truth and it represents a higher quest and a search for lost values of empathy and integrity.

Sharing her experience working in the film, Yami said, "I am excited that the film is finally releasing, and the audiences will get to see a character which is so close to my heart. It is an ode to many journalists who go to great lengths in search of the truth while also walking that fine line which threads the very integrity of media & humanity! The movie represents a higher quest and a search for lost values of empathy while raising the right questions. Whoever has watched the film so far, had a very positive and overwhelming response to it, so I am eagerly waiting for the release now, to see how the audiences enjoy the film."

Following this, director Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury added, "True life events inspire me to tell different stories and LOST was conceptualised the same way. The movie will make you question, introspect, and tug at your heartstrings. I am extremely happy with the performances of all my actors. Yami has portrayed the character of an investigative journalist with a lot of modesty. In fact, portrayal of all characters in the film have been extremely authentic and credible."

"I am very glad that Zee Studios, Namah Pictures, Sam Fernandes, Indrani Mukherjee and ZEE5 have come together to showcase the journey of a crime report with the hope that audience will realise that everything heard or seen is not always the truth. We can't wait to see audiences' reaction to the film," he concluded.

LOST will exclusively premiere on ZEE5 on 16th February.

