Liger: Vijay Deverakonda-Ananya Panday starrer to release on August 25, 2022; first glimpse out on New Year

One of the much-awaited Pan-India films 'Liger' starring Vijay Deverakonda is set to hit the big screen on August 25, 2022. The first glimpse of the film, also starring Ananya Panday will be out on December 31. Sharing the update, filmmaker Karan Johar took to social media and wrote, "THE ACTION, THE THRILL & THE MADNESS - it’s going to be a total knockout! #Liger arrives in theatres worldwide on 25th August, 2022. #LigerOnAug25th2022. Catch the first glimpse on 31st Dec and start your new year with a BANG!

On the other hand, the Arjun reddy star tweeted, "It’s Time. A long journey culminates in Two very important dates! Stay Ready..And Remember the words that have been said. #Liger."

Helmed by popular director Puri Jagannadh, the movie has got too many exciting aspects, which include the ensemble cast. Boxing legend Mike Tyson is making his Indian cinema debut with the most anticipated sports action flick 'Liger'.

The film has been hogging the limelight ever since its inception but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the makers of the movie held its shoot in between. The sports drama is to feature Deverakonda in a never-before-seen avatar, and will also feature numerous foreign fighters in the high-octane sequences.

Cinematography is handled by Vishnu Sarma, while Kecha from Thailand is the stunt director. Puri Jagannadh, Charmme Kaur, Karan Johar, and Apoorva Mehta together are bankrolling the film.

Earlier in January, Karan Johar, who has co-produced the project with Vijay, shared the official poster of the movie, unveiling the first look of Vijay as a boxer. The film will also feature Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, Vishu Reddy, among others. Liger will release worldwide in theatres in all 5 languages- Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.