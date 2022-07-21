Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/URSVAMSISHEKAR Liger Trailer Reaction: Fans pour milk over Vijay Deverakonda's cut-out, Twitter flooded with excitement

Liger Trailer Reaction: Long wait for Vijay Deverakonda's much anticipated 'Liger' trailer finally ended when the makers on Thursday released the trailer. Starring the young actor as a professional MMA fighter, the trailer has it all from action to romance to drama with a heart-thumping musical score, and impeccable dialogue delivery by Deverakonda. Rocking a set of perfect washboard abs and long hair, Deverakonda, who stars as the 'Crossbreed' in the movie, gets down to action as a fighter in this power-packed trailer with a pumping background score and a stammering Deverakonda delivering "I Love You" with the kind of feeling that will make you want to watch the film right away if you could. As soon as the video dropped, excited fans rushed to the Twitter space and started sharing their reactions.

If this wasn't enough, a crazy incident took place at a Hyderabad theatre after the trailer release. The craze for the Tollywood actor was clearly visible when people went out to admire Vijay by installing a huge cut-out from his avatar in the film. Not only this but a huge number of fans gathered to pour milk and flowers on the cut-out. The enormous cut-out was decorated with huge garlands and many were seen dressed in t-shirts having the actor's avatar.

The highly anticipated trailer has the audience raving about it ever since it dropped and fans have hailed it #TrailerOfTheYear. Watch the crazy moment here:

Meanwhile, check out how the film and the actor's hashtags trended high time on Twitter today:

All set to hit the big screens from August 25, the Puri Jagannadh directorial also stars Ramya Krishnan and Ananya Panday in pivotal roles. And it also features former world heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson.

Watch Liger trailer here:

