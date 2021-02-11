Image Source : TWITTER/KARANJOHAR Liger release date: Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday starrer to hit theaters on THIS date, informs Karan Johar

Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar has finally announced the release date of the much-awaited Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday starrer 'Liger.' The movie is all set to hit the theaters on 9th September . Taking to Twitter, the director shared the update along with Vijay's first look and wrote, "All set to pack a punch around the globe! #Liger is releasing in theatres on 9th September worldwide in 5 languages - Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada & Malayalam. #Liger9thSept #SaalaCrossbreed."

Just yesterday, he treated fans with a video of Ananya and Charmme Kaur speaking in Tamil and updating fans that the movie will be released in 5 Indian languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. Alongside, he wrote, "It's going to be one dhamaakedar punch of entertainment which crosses all language barriers! #Liger is coming to theatres near you...tune in tomorrow for the release date announcement at 8:14am! #SaalaCrossbreed."

Have a look at the announcement here:

Previously, Johar, who has co-produced the project, shared the poster on January 18, and wrote, "Presenting LIGER, starring the ruler of big screens and hearts - Vijay Deverakonda & the fiery Ananya Panday." The poster shows Deverakonda in a boxer's avatar, while the faces of a lion and a tiger can be seen in the background.

Directed by Puri Jagannadh, the film will also feature Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, Vishu Reddy, among others. It has been co-produced by Charmme Kaur along with the director's production house Puri Connects.

Ananya, who had started her career with Karan's 'Student of the Year 2', was last seen in 'Khaali Peeli' opposite Ishaan Khatter. Apart from 'Liger', Ananya will also be seen in Shakun Batra's next directorial, alongside Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi.