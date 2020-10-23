'Laxmmi kabhi bhi aa sakti hai': Akshay Kumar has a surprise in store with Maniesh Paul

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AKSHAYKUMAR Akshay Kumar has a surprise in store with Maniesh Paul

Bollywood Actor Akshay Kumar on Friday shared on his official social media handles a video along with Maniesh Paul, where in the former could be heard saying, 'Laxmmi kabhi bhi aa sakti hai' as he replies to Maniesh's question 'Akshay Paaji, aap kahan se aaye ho?.

The dialogue goes like "Laxmmi kabhi bhi aa sakti hai, Kaise bhi aa sakti hai, kahin se bhi aa sakti." Later, the show's crew can be heard saying "Akshay sir is coming", when Maniesh turns to crew saying, "arrey baithe hain Sir yahan" and he turns to Akshay, he couldn't be seen, which leaves Maniesh in a confusion, as to whom he was talking to.

Sharing the video, Akshay captioned it, writing "Maniesh... itna confuse hone ki baat hi nahi hai. Tu mujhse hi baat kar raha tha....ya shayad koi aur bhi tha wahan? Kal pata chalega..stay tuned!"

Maniesh... itna confuse hone ki baat hi nahi hai. Tu mujhse hi baat kar raha tha....ya shayad koi aur bhi tha wahan?

Kal pata chalega..stay tuned! #LaxmmiBomb #FoxStarStudios #DisneyPlusHotstarMultiplex #YehDiwaliLaxmmiBombWali!💥 @ManishPaul03 pic.twitter.com/z7R69d1g5L — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) October 23, 2020

Posting the same video, Maniesh said "Meri zindagi ka sabse AJEEB interview ab aap logo ko dikhata hoon!

Tomorrow, same time, same place.@akshaykumar sir, yeh interview main kabhi nahi bhoolunga."

Earlier, the much-awaited Burj Khalifa song from the movie Laxmmi Bomb was released to an overwhelming response.

The film starring Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani will release on Disney + Hotstar in India on 9 November while It will release in theaters on the same day in UAE, Australia and New Zealand. The film is based on transgender activist Laxmi Narayan Tripathi.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage