Latest Bollywood News September 23: Veteran actress Tanuja's birthday, Kartik Aaryan's picture with Big B

Monday, September 23, 2019
     
Read all latest and trending Bollywood stories and updates of September 23 here.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: September 23, 2019 8:48 IST
For all the Bollywood buffs, we are here to bring the latest updates of September 23. From veteran actress Tanuja celebrating her birthday to Parineeti Chopra's heartfelt post after completing the shoot of her film The Girl On The Train in London, here's everything you need to know about what's happening in the entertainment industry today. Check out the compilation of latest Bollywood stories and updates you shouldn't miss just in case you want to stay updated with what's happening with your favourite stars.

 

 

 

Live updates : Bollywood and Entertainment News September 23, 2019

  • September 23, 2019 8:48 AM (IST)

    Veteran actress Tanuja turns 76

    Bollywood's one of the most beautiful actress Tanuja is celebrated her 76th birthday today. She is the mother of two daughters Kajol and Tanisha.

  • September 23, 2019 8:42 AM (IST)

    Emmy Awards 2019: List of winners announced

     The 71st edition of the Prime Time Emmy Awards took place at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles. Check out the complete list of winner's here:

    Emmy Awards 2019: Chernobyl to Game Of Thrones, here’s the complete winners’ list

     

  • September 23, 2019 8:41 AM (IST)

    Kartik Aaryan's dream to work with Amitabh Bachchan turns into reality

    Kartik on Saturday took to Instagram and posted a picture in which he can be seen sitting next to Big B. The actors were reportedly shooting for an advertisement in Mumbai.

    View this post on Instagram

    Bucket list ✅ 🙏🏻 @amitabhbachchan Sir 🎥

    A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan) on

  • September 23, 2019 8:39 AM (IST)

    Parineeti Chopra's emotional post after completing the shoot of The Girl On The Train

    Actress Parineeti Chopra who was last seen in Jabariya Jodi took to Instagram to share a heartfelt note after completing the shooting of the film The Girl On The Train.

    View this post on Instagram

    #TheGirlOnTheTrain 💕

    A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra) on

     

