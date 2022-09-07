Laal Singh Chaddha Box Office Collection: Aamir Khan-Kareena Kapoor starrer ends in disappointment

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Laal Singh Chaddha Box Office Collection

Laal Singh Chaddha Box Office Collection: After four weeks, Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor starrer ended its theatrical run with a total collection of around Rs 60 crore nett. The film, which raked in over Rs 50 crore of its total collection in its first week, underperformed at the ticket windows in the rest three weeks. Laal Singh Chaddha saw a sharp decline in its second-week business, earning an estimated Rs 6.40 crore. LSC's fate didn't shine and the numbers looked awful as compared to its Rs 180 crore budget.

Laal Singh Chaddha Box Office Report

Aamir Khan starrer added another Rs 1.57 crore to its collection in week three and closed off its box office run with Rs 30 lakh (last 3 days of week 4). According to Box Office India, "Laal Singh Chaddha will close its lifetime business under 60 crore nett as its run comes to and end with the release of Brahmastra. The film has just capitulated post the first week and theatrically it is a huge disaster in India while overseas has also performed badly on a huge release which was biggest ever at time of release though now Brahmastra will be bigger."

Also Read: Ponniyin Selvan 1 trailer video has best of Kollywood written all over it; netizens call it magnificent

Despite this dud performance theatrically there have been stories going around how distributors have lost heavily and want refunds etc but this is mainly spread due to negativity for the film on social media and the digital world. The producers themselves released the film worldwide so there can be no one asking for money back. The loss of the film will basically be carried by Aamir Khan in the same way loss of Zero was carried by Shah Rukh Khan. Considering the disaster box office fate the film has not come out that badly in terms of financial recovery as there is good revenue from other revenue sources which was not the case with films like Dhaakad and 83 which remain biggest financial losers post the pandemic," BOI added.

About Laal Singh Chaddha

Helmed by Advait Chandan, LSD is the official remake of the Tom Hanks-starrer Hollywood classic “Forrest Gump” (1994). The movie also features Mona Singh, Naga Chaitanya and Manav Vij in pivotal roles. The Hindi adaptation revolves around the life of slow-witted but kind-hearted man Laal (Khan) as he narrates the important events of his life, which coincide with the many iconic events from Indian history. Also Read: Goodbye: Rashmika Mandanna recalls her first meeting with Amitabh Bachchan: 'I went to him and...

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan and veteran actor Kamini Kaushal have guest appearances. Apart from Hindi, the film was released in Tamil and Telugu.

Latest Bollywood News