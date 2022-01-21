Laal Singh Chaddha to clash with Yash's KGF Chapter 2, Aamir Khan's film will release on Baisakhi

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Laal Singh Chaddha to clash with Yash's KGF Chapter 2

Bollywood actor-filmmaker Aamir Khan is all set to clash with South superstar Yash at the box office. On Friday, Aamir Khan Productions released a statement confirming that the film Laal Singh Chaddha will hit the cinema halls on Baisakhi i.e. April 14. Interestingly, the much-awaited KGF: Chapter 2, starring Yash and Sanjay Dutt, will also release in theatres on the same date.

Aamir Khan Productions stated, "Laal Singh Chaddha's release date stands as Baisakhi, 14th April 2022, contrary to some misleading stories. We once again would like to thank everyone who has supported us in the journey of making this film."

Laal Singh Chaddha, which is an official remake of Robert Zemeckis's Tom Hanks starrer, 'Forrest Gump', will see Aamir Khan returning to the silver screens after a wait of 3 long years. The comedy-drama directed by Advait Chandan also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan. Telugu actor Naga Chaitanya will be seen essaying the role of an army officer in the film. This is the first Bollywood film for Naga Chaitanya, son of leading Tollywood actor Nagarjuna. Also, the film stars Mona Singh in a pivotal role.

The major portions of the film were shot in Punjab and Ladakh.

It was in 2018 that Aamir Khan bought the rights of the film and officially launched production in 2019. It was originally scheduled for a release on Christmas 2020 but the shooting was delayed due to Covid-19 pandemic. Then it was scheduled for a Valentines Day 2022 release but was again postponed to Baisakhi.