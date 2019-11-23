Saturday, November 23, 2019
     
Krystle D'souza replaces Kriti Kharbanda in Amitabh Bachchan's Chehre, shares first photo

TV actress Krystle D'souza bags her first Bollywood film- Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi starrer Chehre after Kriti Kharbanda quits.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: November 23, 2019 13:56 IST
Krystle D’souza replaces Kriti Kharbanda in Amitabh Bachchan’s Chehre
Image Source : INSTAGRAM

Krystle D’souza replaces Kriti Kharbanda in Amitabh Bachchan’s Chehre

TV actress Krystle D’souza is on cloud nine as she has bagged her first Bollywood film Chehre. The film has been in the headlines for past few days when Kriti Kharbanda announced that she has quit the film. Soon after the production also released a statement claiming that the actress and the makers have separated after mutually agreeing to part ways.

Anand Pandit Motion Pictures, issued a clarification saying, "In the light of recent media reports, we wish to clarify that @kritiofficial and @apmpictures have mutually agreed to part ways on a cordial and professional note. We wish her success in all her future endeavours." Now that the actress is out, the makers have bagged TV actress Krystle D’souza for the role.

Krystle shared the photo from the first day of the shoot and wrote, “Here’s to a new beginning !Another first , shooting my FIRST FILM with a dream team ! Directed by #RumiJaffery sir and produced by #AnandPandit ! Honestly it couldn’t get any better”

Earlier on Big B's birthday, producer Anand Pandit shared a special video that comprised megastar's looks from his different films including that of Chehre. The makers have also released Emraan Hashmi’s look from the film.

Co-produced by Saraswati Entertainment Private Limited, the film is a mystery thriller directed by Rumi Jaffrey. Chehre is scheduled for a February 21, 2020 release.

 

