Krystle D’souza replaces Kriti Kharbanda in Amitabh Bachchan’s Chehre, shares first photo

TV actress Krystle D’souza is on cloud nine as she has bagged her first Bollywood film Chehre. The film has been in the headlines for past few days when Kriti Kharbanda announced that she has quit the film. Soon after the production also released a statement claiming that the actress and the makers have separated after mutually agreeing to part ways.

Anand Pandit Motion Pictures, issued a clarification saying, "In the light of recent media reports, we wish to clarify that @kritiofficial and @apmpictures have mutually agreed to part ways on a cordial and professional note. We wish her success in all her future endeavours." Now that the actress is out, the makers have bagged TV actress Krystle D’souza for the role.

In the light of recent media reports, we wish to clarify that @kriti_official & @apmpictures have mutually agreed to part ways on a cordial & professional note. We wish her success in all her future endeavours! — Anand Pandit Motion Pictures (@apmpictures) November 19, 2019

Krystle shared the photo from the first day of the shoot and wrote, “Here’s to a new beginning !Another first , shooting my FIRST FILM with a dream team ! Directed by #RumiJaffery sir and produced by #AnandPandit ! Honestly it couldn’t get any better”

Earlier on Big B's birthday, producer Anand Pandit shared a special video that comprised megastar's looks from his different films including that of Chehre. The makers have also released Emraan Hashmi’s look from the film.

Co-produced by Saraswati Entertainment Private Limited, the film is a mystery thriller directed by Rumi Jaffrey. Chehre is scheduled for a February 21, 2020 release.

New release date... Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi... #Chehre to release on 24 April 2020... Directed by Rumi Jafry... Produced by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures and Saraswati Entertainment P Ltd... Presenting the first look of the actors: pic.twitter.com/QHV2dboMpg — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 8, 2019

