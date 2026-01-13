Kriti Sanon loses her cool as paparazzi tries to capture her rumoured boyfriend Kabir Bahia | Watch A video of Kriti Sanon is going viral online, where the actress can be seen losing her cool at at paparazzi at Udaipur airport, where she was spotted with her rumoured boyfriend Kriti Sanon.

New Delhi:

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon arrived in Mumbai on Tuesday, January 13, 2026 from Udaipur, where the actress was seen celebrating her sister and actress Nupur Sanon's wedding with her longtime boyfriend and singer Stebin Ben.

Now a video from the Udaipur airport is going viral online, where the actress can be seen losing her cool as a paparazzi tried to capture her with Kabir. She yell, 'Kyu video bana rahe ho (Why are you shooting the video),' to the camera person. While the actress asked to shut down the camera, Kabir was seen sliding on the sides.

Watch the video here:

Kriti Sanon is 9 years elder to her rumoured boyfriend

As of January 2026, Kabir Bahia is 26 years old; he was born on November 20, 1999. On the other hand, Kriti Sanon is 35-year-old. The actress reportedly celebrated her 35th birthday with her rumoured boyfriend on a yacht.

Who is Kabir Bahia?

Kabir Bahia studied at Millfield, which is one of the most famous boarding schools in Somerset, England. He posts updates about his friends, family, and personal life using his Instagram handle 'k.a.b.b.s' for his 52.6K followers. Kabir comes from a known family because his father, Kuljinder Bahia, was the founder of Southall Travel, a very popular travel company based in the UK.

This London-based family was ranked in the Sunday Times Rich List 2019 with an estimated net worth of Rs 427 crores. While Kabir's work life remains a secret, his affluent upbringing and lifestyle have been in much talks since his rumored liaison with Kriti Sanon, who is 9 years elder to him.

On the work front, Kriti Sanon, who was last seen with Dhanush in Tere Ishk Mein. The film was declared hit at the box office and will next be seen in Shahid Kapoor's Cocktail 2. Rashmika Mandanna will also be seen along with the Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya actors.

Also Read: Who is Talwiinder? Disha Patani's rumoured beau who never reveals his face in public