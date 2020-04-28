Kriti Sanon's latest poem on rising domestic violence cases amid lockdown is heart-wrenching

Kriti Sanon's poem comes out as a conversation starter in every Indian household.

Kriti Sanon and her love for poetry are known by all now. The stunning actress has been sharing some of her favourite writings with fans on social media and can even be credited for starting this new Wave of poetry writing with actors like Alia Bhatt, and others following it. Meanwhile, continuing to keep her fans impressed with her poetic skills, this time around, Kriti has shared a poem back from her school days.

Titled Abused, the poem was written by the star when she was in the eleventh standard and talks about something that she really feels strongly about. Bringing to spotlight the alarming cases of domestic violence across India during the lockdown, the poem comes out as a conversation starter in every Indian household, inspiring women to not be it's victim anymore.

While sharing the same on her Instagram handle, Sanon has urged everyone to raise their voice against this brutal act and make a difference. However, she wishes to change the end of her poem since it shows the victim in a helpless situation and instead makes the readers believe that we all have control over our lives. Especially aiming at all the females out there, Kriti gives an important message in the video saying, 'Don't go through it. Stand up for yourself, don't just survive. Your life will change only if you want it to, so please report."

On the professional front, after her path-breaking performance in Panipat, the actress has finished shooting for Mimi which deals with Surrogacy & Bachchan Pandey in the pipeline with Akshay Kumar.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage