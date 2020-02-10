Kriti Kharbanda replaces Nushrat Bharucha in Bulbul Marriage Hall?

Kriti Kharbanda was roped in Salman Khan Films' Bulbul Marriage Hall after date problems with Nushrat Bharucha

Superstar Salman Khan's manager Jordy Patel is coming with his new production venture Bulbul Marriage Hall. The film will be presented by Salman's banner SKF. The film directed by Rohit Nayyar was originally set to star Nusrat Bharucha as the lead, however, according to report in Pinkvilla, Nushrat has been replaced by Kriti Kharbanda as the lead. A source close to the project informed, "Nushrat couldn't accommodate the dates and hence, despite liking the script, she had to give it up. The makers understood her situation because Jordy and Nushrat have always shared a very warm friendship for years now." The hunt for the lead seems to have stopped at Housefull 4 actress Kriti Kharbanda.

"After Nushrat's dates didn't work out, they approached Kriti because she fits the bill and is a great performer, too. Kriti liked the script and immediately gave her go ahead. They begin shoot sometime soon, " the same source added.

Kriti will reportedly be seen sharing screen space with his real-life boyfriend, Pulkit Samrat. Bulbul Marriage Hall's story features two brothers and Pulkit has been finalized as the cast for one of the roles. If everything goes well according to the plan, this will be Pulkit and Kriti's third film together. The two were first seen in 2018 release Veerey Di Wedding and then in John Abraham starrer Pagalpanti.