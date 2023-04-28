Friday, April 28, 2023
     
Kisi Ka Bhai Ki Jaan Box Office Collection Day 7: Salman Khan-Pooja Hegde's film continues to drop

Kisi Ka Bhai Ki Jaan Box Office Collection Day 7: As per the early estimates, Salman Khan's film witnessed a major dip in the number and is likely to earn Rs 3.50-4.25 crore.

Ridhi Suri Written By: Ridhi Suri @SuriRidhi New Delhi Published on: April 28, 2023 8:38 IST
Kisi Ka Bhai Ki Jaan
Image Source : TWITTER/@SRI50 Kisi Ka Bhai Ki Jaan Box Office Collection

Kisi Ka Bhai Ki Jaan Box Office Collection Day 7: Salman Khan's Eid release is witnessing a downfall at ticket windows. After day 6, the film has gone down another leg on Thursday as it looks at a 30 per cent drop. Having started off on a slow note compared to his past Eid releases, the film witnessed decent growth on the first Sunday, however, it started falling flat on the second week at the box office. According to Box Office India, "Maharashtra did well over the Eid period and even Monday but it's a huge struggle now and Delhi / UP will easily come out the best market for the film."

Kisi Ka Bhai Ki Jaan BO Report

As per the early estimates, the film witnessed a major dip in the number and is likely to earn Rs 3.50-4.25 crore. "Some single screens in Muslim centres in UP were still outperforming but it is a minimal boost to collections. The collections of the film should now see the more normal type of falls and the Friday number is crucial if the film is to do some decent business in May which has vert few releases," BOI reported.

"The collections of six days are 82.25 crore nett and the week is probably going to end up at around 86 crore nett or close. This means the film can be AVERAGE at best and that is if it manages to collect over the next 2-3 weeks. The second Friday must remain in and around the 3 crore nett mark if the film is to hit the AVERAGE mark," BOI added.

About Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

The Farhad Samji directorial, which hit the theatres ahead of Eid, is Salman's first big screen release in a leading role in four years. The film marked the Bollywood debut of both Shehnaaz Gill and Palak Tiwari. A Salman Khan Film (SKF) production, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan also features Venkatesh Daggubati, Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar.

