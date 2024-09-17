Khushi Kapoor, Junaid Khan pair up for untitled romantic drama, film to release on THIS date

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM The upcoming film will release next year.

Junaid Khan, Aamir Khan's son who recently made his film debut with the Netflix film Maharaj, is all set to share screen space with Janhvi Kapoor's sister and Sridevi's daughter Khushi Kapoor. Phantom Studios on Tuesday announced the news on their official social media handle about the untitled film. Along with the announcement, the makers also unveiled its release date, which is February 7, 2025. ''Are you ready to experience love in the digital era with @khushi05k and #JunaidKhan? In Cinemas worldwide on 7th Feb 2025! Directed by @advaitchandan," Phantom Studios wrote in the caption of its post.

See the announcement post:

Advait Chandan, known for helming Aamir Khan's films such as Secret Superstar and Laal Singh Chaddha, will be directing the upcoming project. A Zee Studios worldwide release, the movie is backed by Phantom Studios and AGS Entertainment. The makers said the film is about "love, likes & everything in between".

Khushi and Junaid's career so far

Khushi made her acting debut with 2023's Netflix film The Archies, which also featured Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Vedang Raina, Aditi Saigal and Mihir Ahuja in key roles. Directed by Zoya Akhtar, the film garnered mixed to positive reviews from critics and the performances of Suhana, Khushi and Agastya were praised by the audience.

On the other hand, Junaid made his entry into the film industry with the historical drama, Maharaj. The film also starred Jaideep Ahlawat, Shalini Pandey and Sharvari in key roles. The film is based on the Maharaj Libel Case of 1862 and Saurabh Shah's novel about the case. Maharaj was also well-received by the audience and remained in the top charts of the platform for several weeks.

